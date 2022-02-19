Venice tops 2A champ ODA in final preseason tuneup

VENICE – Prior to taking the field for Friday night’s preseason finale against Out-of-Door Academy, the Venice High baseball team honored some of the school’s past champions.

Honorees included members of some of the six state champion baseball teams. Among them were former Indian shortstop Dalton Guthrie, a member of a pair of state championship teams in 2012 and 2013. He welcomed the chance to be back home and see the current crop of Indians.

“It’s really cool. The cool thing is there’s so many people who have done great things coming through this Venice program,” said Guthrie, who went on to win an NCAA title at Florida and currently plays in the Philadelphia Phillies system. “You know when national and world champions all come from one high school it’s pretty insane. So it’s kind of cool to be in that group and I’m sure there’ll be plenty more along the line.”

Venice used the ceremony as a kick start for their final preseason game against the Thunder, the defending Class 2A state champion that’s coached by former Indian Mike Matthews. The Indians overcame an early deficit — and a constant heavy fog rolling in off the Gulf of Mexico — to win 8-2.

ODA got the jump immediately in the first inning. With a runner on first, Jack Hobson sent a pitch from Venice’s Cole Schumaker high into the foggy sky toward left center for a two-run homer.

“That really didn’t affect us,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “He just hung a pitch up there and he hit it really well.”

Venice went to work on erasing the ODA lead with a run-scoring double from Schumaker in the bottom of the first. Jeremiah Pachota scored on a sacrifice fly to knot things up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second.

“This team just doesn’t seem to be fazed,” Faulkner said.

The Indians capitalized on a pair of Thunder errors and RBI’s by Trent Adrian and Schumaker to score two more in the bottom of the third. Schumaker went on to finish his big night by knocking in two more runs with a single in the bottom of the sixth.

In addition two his 4 RBI’s, Schumaker also struck out four ODA hitters in three innings of work on the mound.

“It was a very nice night for him,” Faulkner said. “He was a strong hitter for us last year, and he should be really strong again this year.”

The game featured a balance of what can be expected of the Indians, ranked No. 33 in the nation to start the year as the season gets underway. Faulkner said his team is deep with pitching and features senior leadership all over the field.

“We’ve got three or four guys that throw underhand, which is unusual,” Faulkner said. “We’re strong up the middle. We’ve got a senior catcher, a senior shortstop, a senior second baseman, a senior center fielder, so really strong up the middle defensively. We do a lot of little things well, so we’re pretty excited to see what we can do.”

Before he headed back to Clearwater to resume workouts with the Phillies organization, Guthrie offered some advice to the current Indians – many of whom have played together since they were children in Venice Little League and could someday be honored on a championship night of their own.

“I think especially at this age, it’s got to be a game,” he said. “It’s not a job. These are memories you’re making with your best friends that you’ve grown up playing with and there’s nothing like high school baseball. You’ve got to enjoy it while you can be with your best friends so don’t put too much pressure on yourself.”

Venice opens the regular season on Tuesday with a road game at Naples Barron-Collier at 7 p.m.