Alpine could be willing to provide power units and support to Andretti if it is successful in gaining an entry into Formula 1, according to CEO Laurent Rossi. Andretti’s attempts to join F1 were made public at the weekend when Mario Andretti tweeted about his son Michael’s plans to create a team under the title of Andretti Global, which aims to be on the grid in 2024. While Andretti has yet to reveal details of any potential technical partners, Rossi says he is open to supplying a new team in future as long as Alpine is structured correctly.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO