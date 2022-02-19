Senate approves $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan spending

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate approved five additional American Rescue Plan Act appropriations totaling $33 million for statewide initiatives Friday afternoon.

They were among the nine amendments considered by the body as the ARPA recovery funds bill was debated on third reading. After making changes throughout the day, the bill totaled more than $360 million in direct spending and was approved with a 22-7 vote.

While some amendments set stipulations and requirements for the funds appropriated, the majority were for clear-cut expenditures on efforts ranging from suicide prevention to air service financial assistance. But the agreement did not come without re-evaluation and arguments for more frugal spending. Projects the Senate could not reach consensus on were for affordable housing in western Wyoming, community grants for the Wyoming Business Council and fully funding the emergency medical services regionalization pilot.

“Are we just going to have a short-term government solution to a structural problem?” Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, asked his fellow senators. “I say our responsibility lies with the private sector, our ability to generate economic revenue for the state, good-paying jobs and high-quality education.”

This was a point made by several members of the Appropriations Committee and Republican senators against amendments providing one-time funding. They instead suggested finding space in the general fund budget bill or looking for philanthropic solutions in the future.

Nonetheless, the first amendment to pass was for an appropriation of $7 million to provide grants to community health center regional crisis stabilization facilities, as well as women’s substance use disorder facilities. Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, brought it forward because he said he was greatly concerned about the lack of services available for those struggling with drug abuse throughout the state.

The next block of spending, approved by a narrow 16-13 vote, was $2.1 million for suicide prevention, which will fully fund a 24/7 regional suicide hotline for residents. The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, previously brought it forward for consideration during second reading. But the original appropriation of $3 million was shot down after a misunderstanding about what direct ARPA dollars could be spent on.

“Preventing suicide should be a priority,” Baldwin said. “Mental health in Wyoming, frankly, should be a huge priority. And I think this is an opportunity we have to inject a little bit of money into this, and get this up and going strong.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, brought forward an amendment, eventually divided into three, which gave instructions for how to distribute and spend Connect Wyoming funds. He wanted broadband projects to benefit the greatest number of consumers, which did not include additional funding, and was approved by the Senate. A similar amendment with no specified amount was approved to request the governor give priority to applications for grant funding to library projects and multi-purpose facilities, if possible.

Lawmakers also supported an appropriation of $8.8 million for air service financial assistance introduced by Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette. The Wyoming Department of Transportation would receive the funding to mitigate financial hardship caused by the pandemic, such as payroll costs, lost pay and benefits, support of operations and fully funding the capacity purchasing agreement.

“I do know the importance of effective access to air service and how critical it is for any type of economic activity or economic development,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. “I wish our airports had enough service to be self-sustaining and to not need these types of support. But, regrettably, we don’t have that luxury, and we won’t unless we continue to grow to the point of getting that self-sufficiency.”

Senators who previously voted down one-time funding such as Hicks and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, even gave their approval.

The final financial investment made with ARPA dollars was into rural medical utilities, and it was the largest amount approved in the first week of the session. Driskill made his case for $14 million, in addition to the $55 million already included for health care grants, rural health clinics and telehealth pilot projects. It was passed 20-9.

“For those of you that are sitting here, it might be life or death for you at one of those clinics if you have a car wreck, because that’s usually very often where you do end up going for the first time to get stitches or to get help,” he said. “So, I’d encourage you to vote aye. This is a good thing for the state of Wyoming, and a great thing for the rural areas.”

After the final changes were made, the bill was passed in its entirety 22-7. It will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration next week.