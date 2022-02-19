ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Senate approves $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan spending

By Jasmine Hall Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate approved five additional American Rescue Plan Act appropriations totaling $33 million for statewide initiatives Friday afternoon.

They were among the nine amendments considered by the body as the ARPA recovery funds bill was debated on third reading. After making changes throughout the day, the bill totaled more than $360 million in direct spending and was approved with a 22-7 vote.

While some amendments set stipulations and requirements for the funds appropriated, the majority were for clear-cut expenditures on efforts ranging from suicide prevention to air service financial assistance. But the agreement did not come without re-evaluation and arguments for more frugal spending. Projects the Senate could not reach consensus on were for affordable housing in western Wyoming, community grants for the Wyoming Business Council and fully funding the emergency medical services regionalization pilot.

“Are we just going to have a short-term government solution to a structural problem?” Senate Vice President Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, asked his fellow senators. “I say our responsibility lies with the private sector, our ability to generate economic revenue for the state, good-paying jobs and high-quality education.”

This was a point made by several members of the Appropriations Committee and Republican senators against amendments providing one-time funding. They instead suggested finding space in the general fund budget bill or looking for philanthropic solutions in the future.

Nonetheless, the first amendment to pass was for an appropriation of $7 million to provide grants to community health center regional crisis stabilization facilities, as well as women’s substance use disorder facilities. Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, brought it forward because he said he was greatly concerned about the lack of services available for those struggling with drug abuse throughout the state.

The next block of spending, approved by a narrow 16-13 vote, was $2.1 million for suicide prevention, which will fully fund a 24/7 regional suicide hotline for residents. The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, previously brought it forward for consideration during second reading. But the original appropriation of $3 million was shot down after a misunderstanding about what direct ARPA dollars could be spent on.

“Preventing suicide should be a priority,” Baldwin said. “Mental health in Wyoming, frankly, should be a huge priority. And I think this is an opportunity we have to inject a little bit of money into this, and get this up and going strong.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, brought forward an amendment, eventually divided into three, which gave instructions for how to distribute and spend Connect Wyoming funds. He wanted broadband projects to benefit the greatest number of consumers, which did not include additional funding, and was approved by the Senate. A similar amendment with no specified amount was approved to request the governor give priority to applications for grant funding to library projects and multi-purpose facilities, if possible.

Lawmakers also supported an appropriation of $8.8 million for air service financial assistance introduced by Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette. The Wyoming Department of Transportation would receive the funding to mitigate financial hardship caused by the pandemic, such as payroll costs, lost pay and benefits, support of operations and fully funding the capacity purchasing agreement.

“I do know the importance of effective access to air service and how critical it is for any type of economic activity or economic development,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said. “I wish our airports had enough service to be self-sustaining and to not need these types of support. But, regrettably, we don’t have that luxury, and we won’t unless we continue to grow to the point of getting that self-sufficiency.”

Senators who previously voted down one-time funding such as Hicks and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, even gave their approval.

The final financial investment made with ARPA dollars was into rural medical utilities, and it was the largest amount approved in the first week of the session. Driskill made his case for $14 million, in addition to the $55 million already included for health care grants, rural health clinics and telehealth pilot projects. It was passed 20-9.

“For those of you that are sitting here, it might be life or death for you at one of those clinics if you have a car wreck, because that’s usually very often where you do end up going for the first time to get stitches or to get help,” he said. “So, I’d encourage you to vote aye. This is a good thing for the state of Wyoming, and a great thing for the rural areas.”

After the final changes were made, the bill was passed in its entirety 22-7. It will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration next week.

Wyoming News

House begins budget talks as second week begins

CHEYENNE – Legislators in the House of Representatives began tackling a nearly $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget bill on the first day of the second week of the 66th Wyoming Legislature's budget session. Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, called the document a “complicated budget,” in part because it includes federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Even with federal funding, the budget allocation this year is less than a recent historical average. For the last 10 years, the state’s biennium budget allocations have usually totaled around $3.2-$3.6...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Mine reclamation reform easily clears House

A novel approach to cleaning up Wyoming’s mines that’s backed by regulators, industry and conservation groups sailed unopposed through the House of Representatives. House Bill 45 passed unanimously during its introduction last Monday, committee review on Wednesday and third reading on Monday. Four lawmakers were excused for Monday’s vote, which proceeded without discussion. The bill has earned the favor of all sides of the state’s energy industry. It would allow mining companies to pay their reclamation obligations directly into a state trust, easing the burden of reclamation bonding on mining companies and the burden of cleanup on the state while speeding up the restoration itself. It will next be introduced in the Senate, where it will need a simple majority vote to advance to committee.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Crossover voting bill moves to Senate ag committee, but not before some object

Normally, bills pertaining to voting are heard by the Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. But one of the most high-profile voting bills of this budget session will instead be considered by the Senate Agricultural Committee, prompting some objections from lawmakers.Majority floor leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil's Tower, sought Monday to reassign four bills from the corporations to the agricultural committee. All four eventually made the move, but only Senate File 97 -- a crossover voting prohibition backed by former President Donald Trump -- received formal objections from the floor."Now I assure you, I do not look forward...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Senators continue to push forward critical race theory limitations bill

CHEYENNE – Despite a unanimous vote of approval by the Senate Education Committee last week, a bill intending to keep critical race theory from being taught in Wyoming classrooms split the Senate in the committee of the whole. Legislators still moved Senate File 103 forward Monday afternoon, but not without adopting an amendment to adjust the scope of the legislation and removing the words "critical race theory." Instead, it states instruction shall not include American institutions and ideals that promote divisions or hatred on the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Small pharmacies compel lawmakers to rein in drug middleman

Wyoming lawmakers are considering adding more regulations to an obscure yet powerful link in the pharmaceutical drug supply chain — pharmacy benefit managers. PBMs work behind-the-scenes as middlemen between insurance plans, drug manufacturers and pharmacies. Public scrutiny has led many states to pass legislation to better regulate PBMs. That includes Wyoming, which has added four PBM measures to its statutes since 2016. Now, the Legislature is considering adding several more regulations to the books with House Bill 36 — Pharmacy benefit managers act enhancements. The...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Biden administration pauses oil and gas leasing for a second time

Oil and gas producers spoke out last week against the news that the federal government would not hold a lease sale for the fifth consecutive quarter. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) missed the deadline to notice a promised first-quarter sale, prompting speculation that a recent U.S. District Court ruling might be to blame. A Louisiana judge issued an unexpected preliminary injunction on Feb. 11 that blocked the Biden administration from using an increased social cost of carbon, a measure of damages caused by climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Bill targeting substance use during pregnancy fails in the Senate

A bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge pregnant women who “intentionally or recklessly” expose their unborn children to drugs to be charged with a felony failed to pass a Senate committee on Monday amid concerns that it would deter women from seeking prenatal care and addiction treatment. Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, who brought Senate File 89 forward for consideration along with Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, was the only member of the Senate’s labor and health committee to vote for the measure. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...

C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes... Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, February 15, 2022 The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road &...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

List suggests new names for 43 Wyoming places that include derogatory term 'squaw'

Local landmarks will likely lend their names to public places with the derogatory term “squaw” in the title, the Department of the Interior says. The term has been historically used, often disparagingly, as an ethnic and sexist slur referring to Indigenous women. According to the department, the term will be replaced with “sq___” in official communications. The department, under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland, declared the word derogatory in...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Advertisement for Bids...

Advertisement for Bids... ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – Mesa Drive Mill and Overlay Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 2:00 P.M. MST on March 17th, 2022, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. The Project generally consists of an asphalt...
DOUGLAS, WY
Wyoming News

Committee narrowly advances bill that would ban mugshot release before conviction

A bill that would ban the release of mugshots until a conviction narrowly passed out of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, and will now head to the House floor. Opponents on the committee said Monday that the bill wouldn’t stop the problems that come from releasing people’s information upon arrest, since names and recommended charges for those arrested would still be public record. Four members of the committee voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

BIG SQUAW TOWNSHIP

A Maine Dept. of Transportation worker places a Big Squaw Township sign into storage in Greenville, Maine, Jan. 12, 2001, after enactment of a state law in Maine to remove the word "squaw" in public places.
GREENVILLE, ME
Wyoming News

Mugshot release bill heads back to the House

CHEYENNE – The House Judiciary Committee voted 5-4 Monday to forward legislation back to the House floor that would prohibit the release of jail mugshots before someone who is convicted, except when there is a legitimate law enforcement reason to do so. House Bill 51, “Prohibiting the release of mugshots unless convicted,” is co-sponsored by Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs. He said that in his community, there are three electronic media outlets that post morning mugshot photos of people arrested, but not yet convicted. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

SCOTUS to review Colorado religious liberty case

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court will review a lower court’s decision in a religious liberty lawsuit challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. Lorie Smith, owner of the website design company 303 Creative, filed a lawsuit in 2016 challenging Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act that bars her from refusing to design websites for same-sex marriages, which are contrary to her Christian beliefs. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is representing Smith, argues...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Poll: Mountain West voters increasingly concerned about environmental issues

(The Center Square) – Voters in the Mountain West region are becoming increasingly concerned about environmental issues in their states, according to a recent poll. The "Conservation in the West" poll, conducted by Colorado College’s State of the Rockies Project (SRP), gauged the views of voters in eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Overall, it showed an increase in concerns about clean water, wildfires, droughts, and climate change. ...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

AGs take measures to protect Americans who donated to Canadian Freedom Convoy

(The Center Square) – Several Republican attorneys general have taken action against two crowdfunding sites in an effort to protect Americans who donated to the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers and pro-liberty Canadians peacefully protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions imposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, which has never been used in Canadian history, saying the blockades were “illegal and not peaceful protests and have to stop.” Trudeau instructed riot and mounted police to arrest the...
ADVOCACY
Wyoming News

State superintendent against trans youth in women’s sports, students support

CHEYENNE – Newly-appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he considers transgender identities a symptom of societal issues, as he spoke Monday in support of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, was introduced to the Senate Education Committee in hopes of “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” Although multiple legislators sponsoring Senate File 51 asked for approval, no vote was taken due to significant testimony from students...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

'Still Waiting': Lawmakers pressure IRS amid major backlogs

(The Center Square) – Both Republicans and Democrats are hammering the Internal Revenue Service for its millions of backlogged returns. The IRS’ issues can be traced in part back to President Joe Biden’s monthly child tax credit, part of a $1.9 trillion “COVID relief” bill. The program tasked the IRS with handing out federal funds last year to millions of Americans based on the age and number of children they had. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

