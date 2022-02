Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull is no longer working as a team ambassador, multiple reports said Monday. In a statement given to multiple outlets, the Blackhawks said they parted ways with the 83-year-old Hull late last year as the franchise goes about "redefining the role of team ambassador" in the wake of the deaths of Blackhawks legends and ambassadors Stan Mikita in 2018 and Tony Esposito in 2021.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO