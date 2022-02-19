Watch now: Norris pushes Wahoo, but Warriors rally to avoid upset

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
OMAHA — It's been a tough year for Scout Ashburn and the Plainview wrestling program, and on Saturday, the senior 132-pounder found himself in a tough spot, competitively. He needed an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker round to outlast Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn. Ashburn had won two previous titles, but...
After months of jostling for position, the final ratings update before districts reveals that not much is settled yet. The district slate will provide a clearer picture. Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Lincoln East, Millard South. Comments: Omaha Westside’s 20-game unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday with a...
What Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams described as a challenging few days ended with a milestone win for the Huskers. With a 93-70 victory against Minnesota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska reached the 20-win mark at 20-7. The Huskers got there after a 12-game winning streak to start the season, along with a couple of massive upsets of Michigan and Indiana during Big Ten play.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
OMAHA — High school teacher and wrestling coach Todd Porter put off retirement one year so he could spend one more winter in one of the best seats in high school sports as the coach for Bellevue East senior Garrett Grice. And Porter is sure glad he did. On...
Gretna 'settled down' to in monster second quarter in rout of Lincoln High. Class A No. 5 Gretna outscored Lincoln High 22-2 in the second quarter to run away with a win. Plus, highlights from the girls game.
The road to Lincoln in Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 begins Monday across the state. B-1 at Beatrice: Tuesday--Nebraska City vs. Norris, 6; Wednesday--Beatrice vs. Nebraska City/Norris winner, 6. B-2 at Platteview: Tuesday--Platteview vs. Omaha Gross, 5:30; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 7; Wednesday--final, 7:30. B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Ralston...
In several of the state’s basketball classes, a clear favorite for the state championship has risen above the pack. The past two unbeaten boys basketball teams in the state, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, certainly fit the bill. In Class A, though, the postseason picture is still murky heading into districts.
Sunday: Lincoln 4, Omaha 3. What went right: Joaquim Lemay slipped a shot past Omaha goalie Thomas Heaney with one second remaining to lift the Stars to a win in Ralston. Pinned against the wall near the corner, Mason Marcellus passed the puck to an open Lemay, who scored from about 35 feet out on a power-play shot.
It started with a verbal argument between University of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard and escalated from there. The two coaches were discussing heatedly something following UW’s 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday at the Kohl Center. Assistant coaches and some Wolverines players jumped in...
Mattie Pohl scored 16 points, including hitting some late free throws to help No. 5 York hold off Seward 38-33 in a B-5 girls subdistrict basketball game Monday in York. York held Seward to just eight points in the second half to come from behind for the win. Ona Stutzman led the Bluejays with nine points.
It was one of the more heightened and dramatic finishes to a Nebraska state swimming meet. The Omaha Marian girls went toe-to-toe with Lincoln Southwest and its star swimmers and outlasted the Silver Hawks by the slimmest of margins — by a half-point, to be exact — to win a 13th state championship.
The Nebraska softball team hit four more home runs and concluded play in the Troy Cox Classic with an 11-1, six-inning blasting of Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Huskers (6-4) finished the tournament at 4-1, the only loss coming Friday to Southeastern Louisiana (6-2), 2-0.
Nebraska's camp season this summer will again feature a pair of Friday Night Lights events and the third edition of an Adidas-sponsored lineman camp. The Huskers opened up registration for their camps and coaches clinics on Monday. NU is hosting Friday Night Lights camps on June 3 and June 17....
The Nebraska baseball team got into the win column for the first time Saturday, but there may not be much reason to feel good about it. NU built a big early lead before things got sideways in the final two innings as the Huskers held on for a 12-9 win over Sam Houston State in the second game of a doubleheader in Huntsville, Texas.
Gonzaga continues to be the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament, but it’s Arizona that has sportsbooks the most nervous. Gonzaga remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the country this week with the Bulldogs (23-2) garnering all 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Their odds have shortened from +600 to +400 since the start of the season at BetMGM.
Nebraska's Sydney Gray was named Big Ten co-player of the week after a big weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In five games, Gray hit .438 with four homers, including a grand slam, and 10 RBIs. The sophomore third baseman hit two homers against Northern...
