Wahoo, NE

Watch now: Norris pushes Wahoo, but Warriors rally to avoid upset

Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

No. 3 Wahoo escapes Norris' upset bid in...

journalstar.com

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Boys basketball ratings, 2/21

After months of jostling for position, the final ratings update before districts reveals that not much is settled yet. The district slate will provide a clearer picture. Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Lincoln East, Millard South. Comments: Omaha Westside’s 20-game unbeaten run came to an end on Thursday with a...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

After roster, coach shakeup and win vs. Gophers, NU women are going to focus on future, Williams says

What Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams described as a challenging few days ended with a milestone win for the Huskers. With a 93-70 victory against Minnesota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska reached the 20-win mark at 20-7. The Huskers got there after a 12-game winning streak to start the season, along with a couple of massive upsets of Michigan and Indiana during Big Ten play.
LINCOLN, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Wahoo, NE
Wahoo, NE
Sports
Wahoo, NE
Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Lincoln Journal Star

Here's a look at subdistrict pairings and schedules for boys basketball

The road to Lincoln in Classes B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 begins Monday across the state. B-1 at Beatrice: Tuesday--Nebraska City vs. Norris, 6; Wednesday--Beatrice vs. Nebraska City/Norris winner, 6. B-2 at Platteview: Tuesday--Platteview vs. Omaha Gross, 5:30; Plattsmouth vs. Waverly, 7; Wednesday--final, 7:30. B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Tuesday--Ralston...
LINCOLN, NE
#Warriors
Lincoln Journal Star

Luke Mullin: Who’s the favorite in Class A? It’s hard to pick just one ahead of exciting district schedule

In several of the state’s basketball classes, a clear favorite for the state championship has risen above the pack. The past two unbeaten boys basketball teams in the state, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, certainly fit the bill. In Class A, though, the postseason picture is still murky heading into districts.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

Stars power play: Stars score with 1 second remaining to beat rival Lancers

Sunday: Lincoln 4, Omaha 3. What went right: Joaquim Lemay slipped a shot past Omaha goalie Thomas Heaney with one second remaining to lift the Stars to a win in Ralston. Pinned against the wall near the corner, Mason Marcellus passed the puck to an open Lemay, who scored from about 35 feet out on a power-play shot.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lincoln Journal Star

Fast-break points: Lineups and quick hits for Nebraska-Northwestern

NEBRASKA (7-19, 1-14, Big Ten) Probable starters (Ht., yr., PPG, RPG): G Alonzo Verge, 6-4, sr., 13.6, 4.5; G Bryce McGowens, 6-7, fr., 16.8, 5.2; G Trey McGowens, 6-4, jr., 6.2, 4.2; F Lat Mayen, 6-9, jr., 5.4, 4.0; F Derrick Walker, 6-9, jr., 9.5, 5.7. NORTHWESTERN (12-13, 5-11) Probable...
LINCOLN, NE
Field Level Media

Arizona Big Liability For Sportsbooks as Wildcats Continue Climb

Gonzaga continues to be the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament, but it’s Arizona that has sportsbooks the most nervous. Gonzaga remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the country this week with the Bulldogs (23-2) garnering all 61 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Their odds have shortened from +600 to +400 since the start of the season at BetMGM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska's Sydney Gray named Big Ten co-player of week in softball

Nebraska's Sydney Gray was named Big Ten co-player of the week after a big weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In five games, Gray hit .438 with four homers, including a grand slam, and 10 RBIs. The sophomore third baseman hit two homers against Northern...
LAS CRUCES, NM

