Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

London CNN Business — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia’s huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. The jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBTQ people in the case of a Colorado web designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her from offering wedding website designs to gay couples. The high court said Tuesday...
The world was facing up to a new phase in the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, with Kyiv bracing for a potential conflict with Russia and the West moving to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence...
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
(CNN) — Attorneys in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's 2020 killing began closing arguments Tuesday after four days of testimony during which each officer took the stand in his own defense. Defense attorneys for former officer Thomas Lane rested Monday, and...
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements and is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement over email. She will continue with "light duties" on Tuesday, although the statement did...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
