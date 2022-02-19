ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Special election will decide Hagedorn replacement

KARE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Jim Hagedorn died of kidney cancer Thursday,...

www.kare11.com

MassLive.com

Speaker Ron Mariano searching for House Majority Leader Claire Cronin’s replacement, rules out special elections

House Speaker Ron Mariano said Monday he will name a new House majority leader “shortly,” following Claire Cronin’s departure to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland. Cronin, an Easton Democrat, was sworn into her new post during a ceremony at the Massachusetts State House last month. She represented the 11th Plymouth district for four and a half terms, and was tapped by Mariano for her House leadership role last year, according to State House News Service.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Citizens Voice

Dems tab Arroyo for 116th District special election

The Luzerne Democratic Party announced that it has named Amilcar Arroyo, Drums, as its appointee as candidate in the upcoming special election for state representative in the 116th Legislative District. The seat was vacated after Tarah Toohil was elected as a Luzerne County judge in November. Arroyo was one of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hagedorn
DFW Community News

Argyle calls for sales tax special election

During Monday’s Argyle Town Council meeting, the council called for voters to consider continuing the Crime Control Prevention District (CCPD) and sales tax for street repairs. Town Council Places 1, 3 and 5 are on the May 7 General Election ballot, and Argyle residents will have some additional decisions...
ARGYLE, TX
DFW Community News

Highland Village calls special election

The Highland Village City Council last week called a special election to fill an unexpired council seat, meaning Highland Village residents will vote in five municipal races this spring. The offices of City Council Places 1 (mayor), 2, 4 and 6 will be on the general election ballot, but one...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
KEYC

Results of Nicollet County Special Election to be certified today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The unofficial results from Nicollet County’s Special Election for District Three County Commissioner have been released. The results of the election are scheduled to be officially certified today at 1 p.m. As of right now David Haack leads with 70 votes over Mark Dehen...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Biden extends COVID-19 national emergency

President Joe Biden has decided to extend the designation of COVID-19 as a national emergency. The national emergency was first declared March 13, 2020, and was set to expire on March 1, 2022, had President Biden not chosen to extend it. In a Feb. 18 letter to Congress, he wrote that the national emergency declaration will now continue past March 1.
U.S. POLITICS

