Special election will decide Hagedorn replacement

House Speaker Ron Mariano said Monday he will name a new House majority leader “shortly,” following Claire Cronin’s departure to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ireland. Cronin, an Easton Democrat, was sworn into her new post during a ceremony at the Massachusetts State House last month. She represented the 11th Plymouth district for four and a half terms, and was tapped by Mariano for her House leadership role last year, according to State House News Service.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO