If you’re looking for something more substantial than bar snacks, The Wood spot is an ideal place to catch a game. This Inglewood sports bar doubles as a BBQ joint that serves enough brisket, spare ribs, and rib tips to get you for lunch, a post-lunch snack, or dinner. They’ve got tables set up along the sidewalk in front of their restaurant for outdoor dining. And on game days, they even offer a $10 shuttle directly to Sofi Stadium if you’re planning on seeing the action in person.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO