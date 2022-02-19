Film Festival begins with pre-festival party on Tuesday

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. What’s it like on the ground on the eve of the Berlin Film Festival? Quieter. “Much quieter,” in the words of the receptionist at my hotel. A walk around the Berlinale Palast festival center this morning confirmed that assessment. The streets and hotels are sparse. As expected. The in-person festival and online market officially get underway tomorrow two...

