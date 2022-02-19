ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Festival begins with pre-festival party on Tuesday

bocabeacon.com
 3 days ago

The festival will officially begin on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with the following line-up: 10 a.m., Luzzu; 1...

bocabeacon.com

Bakersfield Californian

Black History Film Festival continues at library branches

The Black History Film Festival, organized by the Kern County Library, continues with upcoming screenings at a number of branches. The festival focuses on documentary films from "POV" (short for point of view), television's longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films that debuts films each year on PBS. All screenings are...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTNV 13 Action News

Dam Short Film Festival underway for 18th year

It's an exciting weekend for film lovers in Las Vegas — and beyond. Nearly 150 short films are available to watch on-demand through Monday as the annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City. Just like last year, it's gone virtual. So you can watch from anywhere in the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Laredo Morning Times

Osaka Asian Festival Sets ‘Yanagawa’ as Opening Film

“Yanagawa,” which this week won the top prize at the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas in France, has been set as the opening title of the 17th Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan. The festival, which runs as an in-person event, March 10-20, 2022 will close with multinational co-production “Miss Osaka.”
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Strong Showing for Swiss Cinema at Berlin Film Festival

Switzerland, thanks to its prolific co-production activity, has a hand in a record-breaking 11 titles in the Berlinale’s official selection, including two films competing for the Golden Bear, and two more in Berlin’s cutting-edge Encounters section, as well as a Swiss talent selected for the fest’s Shooting Stars event, Souheila Yacoub.
MOVIES
Deadline

What’s It Like At The Berlin Film Festival?

A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival. What’s it like on the ground on the eve of the Berlin Film Festival? Quieter. “Much quieter,” in the words of the receptionist at my hotel. A walk around the Berlinale Palast festival center this morning confirmed that assessment. The streets and hotels are sparse. As expected. The in-person festival and online market officially get underway tomorrow two...
MOVIES
NewsChannel 36

Film festival highlights cultural, linguistic diversity

WASHINGTON, D.C. - There are roughly 6,500 languages that are spoken in the world today and one film festival is highlighting the importance of native and indigenous languages in the modern world. Art, dance, music and film, these mediums are used to highlight the cultural and linguistic diversity in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
North Country Public Radio

Preview: Snowtown Film Festival

Dozens of independent films, some produced here in the North Country, will be shown during the 8th annual Snowtown Film Festival. It starts on Saturday the 19th and continues through Sunday the 27th. Todd MoePreview: Snowtown Film Festival. Organizer Kylie Peck says for this year's virtual event, a panel of...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
New Jersey Stage

Arthouse Film Festival Returns With In-Person Screenings

Arthouse Film Festival will return on March 7th for ten weeks at AMC Mountainside, and for the first time, Red Bank on March 9th at the Basie Center Cinemas. The festival is open to anyone, but seating is limited, so early enrollment is advised. Subscription is $146 for five weeks or $257 for all ten weeks. After February 28, rates will go up. Also being offered is a specially priced flex ticket so users may choose any eight out of ten nights for their convenience.
RED BANK, NJ
Beloit Daily News

Titanic tale featured at Beloit International Film Festival

BELOIT—Janesville restaurant operator Tom Fong never imagined he’d wind up as a panelist on a film festival circuit. Yet, as Fong hand rolled dozens of egg rolls for a lunch crowd recently at Cozy Inn, his Chinese restaurant, he continued to take phone calls for interviews about the 2019 documentary “The Six”—a documentary film Americans will finally get to see now that communist Chinese censors have released the film to audiences worldwide.
BELOIT, WI
Morning Sun

Central Michigan International Film Festival returns for 2022

Community members will soon be able to enjoy international and independent films at the annual Central Michigan International Film Festival (CMIFF). The film festivals occurs every year during the month of February and runs for five days. The event is organized and staffed by CMU students, and CMU faculty and community members also help to bring the festival together.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Documentary on Black churches latest highlighted in film festival

The Black History Film Festival, organized by the Kern County Library, continues this week featuring the first installment of "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song." Regarded as the most enduring and influential institution in African‑American life, Black churches have served as an epicenter of the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Daily Mississippian

Oxford Film Festival showcases rare MLK documentary

In honor of Black History Month, the Oxford Film Festival — in cooperation with the University of Mississippi Division of Diversity and Community Engagement Department — presented a special screening and discussion of “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis” on Thursday at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.
OXFORD, MS
ARTnews

TPC Art Finance Joins ARTnews in Celebrating Frieze L.A. at The Terrace at Bar Lis Atop the Thompson Hollywood Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Joe Charalambous and Naomi Baigell from TPC Art Finance joined ARTnews Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas and Senior Editor Maximilíano Durón to celebrate the best of what Frieze had to offer. “It’s always a charge to look at art with others and see through other lenses than one’s own,” said Baigell, Managing Director of TPC Art Finance. “The fair started the conversations, which continued through amazing events like ARTnews’ ‘The Best of Frieze 2022.’” Guests included artists Michele Pred and Tabitha Soren, collectors Ric Whitney and Tina Perry Whitney, art adviser and curator Sophia Penske,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cirque du Soleil plans a new and hybrid Las Vegas show

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cirque du Soleil is planning a brand new, eye-popping show on the Las Vegas Strip this spring that appropriately flips its typical script. “Mad Apple” will feature stand-up comedians, close-up magic and a live band playing pop music onstage alongside Cirque's famous acrobats in a new hybrid form of live entertainment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Gasparilla Festival of The Arts + Gasparilla Film Festival are Back!

2022 has ushered in the return of some of Tampa’s favorite annual events. This March, two of the city’s biggest events will both make their welcomed return. The fun begins with the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts (GFA) March 5 – 6, 2022 in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, followed by the Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF) March 10 – 13, 2022 at Tampa Theatre.
TAMPA, FL

