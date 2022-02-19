ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh's new Michigan contract has just a $3M buyout

By Ely Allen
 3 days ago
Jim Harbaugh's new deal with the Wolverines might not keep him on campus. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

After failing to receive an offer from the Vikings, Jim Harbaugh will remain at the University of Michigan. For now. Harbaugh agreed to a new $36.7 million deal to coach the Wolverines for the next five years, in theory. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, this extension does little to ensure a long marriage between the two parties involved.

For the most part, the contract is fairly standard. Harbaugh is set to make around $7.05 million in his first year, a raise of more than $3 million per year, with his salary gradually increasing until he reaches $7.63 million in 2026.

The deal is laced with incentives. Winning the Big Ten East earns Harbaugh $500,000. Winning the conference altogether nets Harbaugh $1 million. An appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game or the College Football Playoff would gain Harbaugh bonuses of $200,000 and $500,000, respectively. A national title would pay out another $1 million to Harbaugh. He also has award incentives that would pay him $50,000 if he is named Big Ten Coach of the Year and $75,000 if he is named the winner of one of the national coach of the year awards.

Where Harbaugh’s contract differs from what is expected is in the buyout. In the first year, Harbaugh’s contract lists only a $3 million buyout, meaning if a team wanted to hire Harbaugh after next season, Michigan would be due only $3 million despite Harbaugh having four years and $29.65 million remaining on his contract. The buyout gradually decreases each year until, in the fourth and penultimate year of his contract, it totals less than $1 million.

This low buyout will do little to deter any teams eager to hire Harbaugh. It will do even less to keep Harbaugh from looking. It’s an ideal contract for the eighth-year Wolverines head coach. He nets a hefty raise for his accomplishments in the 2021 season, while ensuring an easy exit for the next NFL team that comes calling.

Michigan State
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

