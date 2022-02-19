2. Baked Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Stuffed peppers are easy to throw together and immensely satisfying, especially when you start with store-bought pulled pork. In this hearty dinner, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with smoky pork, kidney beans, melty cheese, and charred corn. Find smoked pulled pork (without the sauce) at your favorite BBQ joint or near the bacon at the grocery store. For a vegetarian option, swap the pork with tofu. Simply drained a block of extra-firm tofu and pat it dry, then shred with a box grater right into the filling mixture.
