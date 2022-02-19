ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2. Baked Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

By Cassie Sheets
Beatrice Daily Sun
 3 days ago

TikTok creator @that.veganbabe has a recipe that...

beatricedailysun.com

Real Simple

Pulled Pork and Poblano Bake

Stuffed peppers are easy to throw together and immensely satisfying, especially when you start with store-bought pulled pork. In this hearty dinner, roasted poblano peppers are stuffed with smoky pork, kidney beans, melty cheese, and charred corn. Find smoked pulled pork (without the sauce) at your favorite BBQ joint or near the bacon at the grocery store. For a vegetarian option, swap the pork with tofu. Simply drained a block of extra-firm tofu and pat it dry, then shred with a box grater right into the filling mixture.
purewow.com

Kale Salad with Almonds, Quinoa, Golden Raisins and Turmeric Dressing

Say goodbye to sad salads with this hearty, flavorful rendition. It includes protein-rich quinoa and sliced almonds, so it’s great as a side dish, but also satisfying enough to enjoy on its own. Slightly sweet golden raisins and Simple Truth™ Organic Lemon Turmeric Dressing add an extra punch, and offset any bitterness from the Simple Truth™ Organic Baby Kale. Bonus: Turmeric is known to ease inflammation and increase circulation in the body. Win-win.
KTAL

Baking with Biskie: Dip

Biskie and Josh are having a super week in the kitchen making snacks for the big game. Today they are making a Queso dip that includes Ro-Tel.
KTAL

Baking with Biskie: Chicken Piccata

If you are having a Valentine’s date at home, Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen bringing you a date night meal to go with the pretty pink drinks they made earlier in the show. What you will need:. 2 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, butterflied and then...
KQED

Baking a Cake for the Afrofuturism Potluck

A crash course on Afrofuturism might include Black Panther’s portrayal of a utopian, techno-centric Wakanda, the science fiction novels of Octavia Butler and a Missy Elliott music video—all visions of a liberated future seen through a Black lens. But what will Black people be eating in this thriving,...
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Ingredients in baking

I love to bake on a cold, winter day because it seems to pick up my spirits. My latest interest is scones and with that I had some questions on ingredients and their purpose in baking. I often get questions in the Extension office about baking soda and baking powder....
Fox News

Super Bowl recipe idea: Football-shaped pumpkin pancakes for breakfast

To start your Super Bowl game day out on a fun note, make these football-shaped pancakes. "Whether you enjoy these pancakes on their own or as the star of a winning breakfast board, it's bound to be a great start to game day," says Maegan Brown, a.k.a. The BakerMama, with Birch Benders. "Simply shaping our favorite breakfast foods into football shapes and decorating them is an easy way to make the meal festive."
Elite Daily

These Baked Oats TikTok Recipes Will Seriously Sweeten Up Your Breakfast

The baking trend shows no signs of slowing down on TikTok. First, there was baked feta pasta you likely saw everywhere, and then, you started scrolling past mouthwatering baked brie creations. Now, there are baked oats TikTok recipes that will have you racing to your kitchen to test out a new dish for breakfast. You've had oatmeal before, but these baked oatmeal dishes are so much more flavorful. In fact, these baked oatmeal recipes might even turn you into a morning person because of how excited you'll be to make and taste them.
The Kitchn

Baked Chicken Wings

I’ve never really met a chicken wing that I didn’t like. No matter the type, though, crispy skin is a must. Getting the skin nicely browned and blistered isn’t difficult at all. It just requires a little time and a staple pantry item: baking powder. I’ll spare you the science lesson, but when paired with salt, this simple ingredient plus an hour in the oven will give you nice, crisp chicken wings that will make your next game day (or Tuesday night dinner) a success.
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY FIESTA PASTA BAKE

This easy fiesta pasta bake is full of creamy cheese, spices, and ground beef. My family loves this dish. It really makes the perfect weeknight dinner and it’s budget-friendly. It’s quick and full of flavor. It’s also super versatile in that you can add in or take our what your family likes and dislikes. I love dishes like this because they are simple, no fuss and delicious!
Wide Open Eats

What Does Quinoa Taste Like and How To Prepare The Ancient Grain

Ten years ago, many Americans had never even heard of a seemingly new grain pronounced "keen-wah," much less know how to actually cook quinoa. But within the last decade, this nutritious little seed has taken North America by storm and is often used to replace grains like couscous or other similar grains. What does quinoa taste like? And is it worth eating? While it may be dismissed as a vegetarian fad by some, employed by those who prefer black beans and coconut milk, quinoa's impressive history starts long before ten years ago.
therecipecritic.com

Baked Chicken Alfredo Pasta

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This baked chicken alfredo pasta is classic and insanely delicious. Packed with Italian seasoning, shredded chicken, and penne pasta, this entree will become a family favorite!. Chicken is always a...
One Green Planet

Easy Black Bean Quinoa Chili [Vegan]

1 can (540ml/19oz) black beans, drained and rinsed. Pinch of cayenne (optional) In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook for 5 minutes or until fragrant. Add the bell pepper and cook for another 3-5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, paprika,...
The Kitchn

Baked Scallops

Baked scallops are a taste of my New England roots. My childhood was filled with buttery breadcrumb-topped seafood (cod, shrimp, scallops, or even lobster). Here, tender sea scallops are baked under a blanket of garlic- and lemon-infused panko for a special dinner that couldn’t be easier to pull off.
