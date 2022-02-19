ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friberg, Langborg score 15 each to lead Princeton over Brown

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each as Princeton defeated Brown 69-50 on Friday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League). Tosan Evbuomwan had nine rebounds and five assists.

Tamenang Choh had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-14, 4-7). Jaylan Gainey added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Princeton defeated Brown 76-74 on Jan. 15.

