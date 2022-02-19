ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis scores 20 to lift Detroit over Northern Kentucky 60-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 20 points as Detroit got past Northern Kentucky 60-52 on Friday night.

Noah Waterman had 18 points for Detroit (11-13, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Matt Johnson added six rebounds.

Marques Warrick had 13 points for the Norse (15-11, 11-6). Hubertas Pivorius added 12 points. Sam Vinson had eight rebounds.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Norse on the season. Detroit defeated Northern Kentucky 74-68 on Feb. 5.

