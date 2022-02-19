ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ituka scores 23 to lift Marist over Siena 62-53

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night.

Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds.

Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.

Anthony Gaines had 15 points for the Saints (12-10, 9-5). Jackson Stormo added eight rebounds.

