ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gabbidon scores 32 to lead Yale past Penn 81-72

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Gabbidon had a career-high 32 points as Yale won its seventh consecutive game, topping Penn 81-72 on Friday night.

Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (15-9, 9-1 Ivy League). EJ Jarvis added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Clark Slajchert had 18 points for the Quakers (11-13, 8-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Max Martz added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nick Spinoso had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 81-55

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure romped past Duquesne 81-55 on Saturday night. Osun Osunniyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Dominick Welch added 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton had eight rebounds and six assists.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Ivy League#Penn#Ap#Quakers#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

Evbuomwan leads Princeton past Yale 81-75

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Wright added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Princeton moved into a first place tie in the Ivy League with an 81-75 victory over Yale on Saturday night. Drew Friberg had 12 points for Princeton...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — When Edniesha Curry first found out new Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was interested in talking with her, she was skeptical. After all, the California-born Curry was a longtime Lakers fan who rued when Billups and the Detroit Pistons beat Los Angeles in the 2004 NBA Finals.
NBA
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING
On3.com

Report: Sean McVay, LA Rams poach SEC offensive coordinator

Sean McVay was quick to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, as the Rams head coach went to the college ranks to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, per Albert Breer. “Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy