Women's Tennis Moves to 6-1 Overall

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You can forgive the New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team if it thought today was February 2 and not February 18, because it sure felt like Groundhog’s Day. Just like the teams’ last match, UNM lost the doubles point and then won five of six singles matches to...

golobos.com

