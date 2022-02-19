ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gladiators, Chris Nell blank Swamp Rabbits for road win

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZQNy_0eJ6pHhV00

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Behind a shutout from goalie Chris Snell, the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-0 at BonSecours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

Kamerin Nault bagged two goals along with tallies from Sanghoon Shin and Cody Sylvester, and Nell saved all 25 shots in his direction to complete the shutout in the win.

Atlanta (26-17-3-1) started the scoring early in the first period on the power play after Tim Davison fired a laser that Shin directed past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon to give the Glads a 1-0 lead (7:44).

The Gladiators took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period when Mike Turner collected the puck in the low slot and sent a shot towards Lethemon that Carlos Fornaris collected and pounded into the back of the net (17:05). The tally served as Fornaris’ first goal with the Gladiators and his second in the ECHL.

Sylvester increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period. Kameron Kielly fired a wrister that deflected wide, and Sylvester collected it behind the net and banked it off Lethemon into the goal (5:21).

Nault made it a 4-0 lead for the Glads late in the third period after finding twine on an empty net (16:41).

Atlanta outshot Greenville 38-25, and Nell earned his second shutout of the season.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against Greenville (16-19-4-3 ) back at BonSecours Wellness Arena.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Herd gets road win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball team beat Southern Mississippi Monday night by a final of 74-60. Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and David Early all scored in double figures for MU with Early being a perfect 4-4 from three point range. Marshall led after 20...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Turner
High Point Enterprise

HPU women swamp Bucs

HIGH POINT — In the wake of needing a big fourth quarter to defeat Charleston Southern on Thursday, High Point University head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury wanted her team to play better from the start in a Saturday rematch. It did. The Panthers rolled to a big...
HIGH POINT, NC
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
243
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy