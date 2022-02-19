Gladiators, Chris Nell blank Swamp Rabbits for road win

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Behind a shutout from goalie Chris Snell, the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-0 at BonSecours Wellness Arena on Friday night.

Kamerin Nault bagged two goals along with tallies from Sanghoon Shin and Cody Sylvester, and Nell saved all 25 shots in his direction to complete the shutout in the win.

Atlanta (26-17-3-1) started the scoring early in the first period on the power play after Tim Davison fired a laser that Shin directed past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon to give the Glads a 1-0 lead (7:44).

The Gladiators took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period when Mike Turner collected the puck in the low slot and sent a shot towards Lethemon that Carlos Fornaris collected and pounded into the back of the net (17:05). The tally served as Fornaris’ first goal with the Gladiators and his second in the ECHL.

Sylvester increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period. Kameron Kielly fired a wrister that deflected wide, and Sylvester collected it behind the net and banked it off Lethemon into the goal (5:21).

Nault made it a 4-0 lead for the Glads late in the third period after finding twine on an empty net (16:41).

Atlanta outshot Greenville 38-25, and Nell earned his second shutout of the season.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against Greenville (16-19-4-3 ) back at BonSecours Wellness Arena.