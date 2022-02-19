Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases on Feb 18
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 18.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 18.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.
Comments / 0