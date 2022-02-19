ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases on Feb 18

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Saturday that no new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 18.

