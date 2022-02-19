ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-woven Perforated Film Market Upshot of Current Trends 2022 : Sanming Kangerjia Sanitary Products, Wonderful Nonwoven Company, Quanzhou Niso Industry and Quanzhou Welldone Corporation

Cover picture for the articleThe Non-woven Perforated Film Market has provided a complete summary in such a pattern that the reading is enough to get the upshot of the basic information mentioned in the report. Factors such as product distribution, product demand, financial growth, growth benefits, business flexibility, and other applications are all provided in...

MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
iheart.com

CDC Admits To Hiding Data - FULL SHOW 2-22-22

The CDC admits to withholding information. Canada is cracking down on freedom truckers. And Trent Knibbe joins in for Tech Talk Tuesday powered by the Affordable iStore. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!
Bisnow

After Another Developer's Surprise Debt Crisis, China May Open Up To More Foreign Investment

With even seemingly healthy Chinese developers announcing surprise credit crises, the country's real estate market seems less stable than ever. Zhenro Properties Group issued an exchange filing on Friday warning that it may not have enough cash to meet its debt payments and asking creditors to waive default claims should the company fail to redeem a $200M perpetual note on March 5, Bloomberg reports. As recently as Jan. 6, Zhenro was boasting of its financial strength after securing a credit line worth $1.44B from the state-owned Bank of China.
The Independent

A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

Scientists are keeping close watch on the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant that has quietly spread throughout the United States.BA.2 has now been detected in more than 30 states, makes up around 3.9 per cent of new infections, and appears to be doubling quickly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker. “If it doubles again to 8 per cent, that means we’re into the exponential growth phase and we may be staring at another wave of Covid-19 coming in the US,” Samuel Scarpino, the manager director of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation, told NPR.“And that’s...
The Independent

Doctors remove three live botflies from eye of American woman in Delhi hospital

A hospital in Delhi claimed to have removed three live human botflies from the eye of an American woman who had recently visited the Amazon forests.Hospital authorities on Monday told the media that “three live human botflies almost 2cm in size were removed from the 32-year-old woman”.Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, south Delhi, said in a statement that the American woman was diagnosed with a rare case of myiasis.According to CDC, myiasis is the infection of a fly larva (maggot) in human tissue.It occurs in tropical and subtropical areas, CDC mentions. “People typically get the infection when they travel to...
