Cannabidiol Various Market Upshot of Current Trends 2022 : AMPAC Fine Chemicals, Protista International AB, Fine Chemicals Corporation and Johnson Matthey

While listed as a chemical company, Huntsman has spent the last few decades buying and selling other companies. Headquartered in Woodland, Texas, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is a multinational company manufacturing and marketing various chemical products designed for consumer and industrial use. Their specialty lies in manufacturing assorted polyurethanes, adhesives, and even performance products. Their market is robust, serving as the preferred chemical manufacturing company for specialty products for major companies like BMW, Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The company serves as a home to over 70 research and development facilities across 30 countries worldwide. Founded in 1970, the company has now risen to great heights, becoming the world's most prominent color and whites' pigments company, as well as the fifth leading manufacturer of insulation.

