Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, China — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating's 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium....

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
Olympic Medalist Lauren Gibbs on Athlete Mental Health as 2022 Games Come to an End

While the United States were once again among the top nations in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to medal, with the games just ended, the focus turns to the athletes coming home and the mental toll the competition take on them. Lauren Gibbs, the 2018 Team USA silver medalist in bobsledding, joined Cheddar News to give her perspective on this year's games and what the competitors have gone through. “Its definitely a mixed bag, you know? It's like I just had the most incredible athletic experience of my life, but then its like its over in a flash," Gibbs said about the feelings an athlete can go through after finishing. She noted that it's important for them to be vocal and reach out to support networks after the rush of competition ends.
US Olympic speedskater recalls 'amazing rush of emotions' after historic gold medal win

Erin Jackson made Olympic history in Beijing, becoming the first Black woman to ever win a gold medal in speedskating. "It was amazing. After I crossed the line, I was like, 'OK, I at least get a medal, but I came here to win gold. Let's wait and see,'" she told "Good Morning America" of the anticipation after her race finished. "It was an amazing rush of emotions."
Spanish figure skater Barquero tests positive for banned substance

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday. The ITA said Barquero returned an adverse analytical finding for a metabolite of Clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the...
Laurent Dubreuil
Thomas Krol
Person
Kai Verbij
"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
Andy Murray gets brutally honest on Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance

Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance single-handedly kept him from participating in the Australian Open. Naturally, there was an outpouring of reactions to the Serbian star’s decision-making, as some criticized him while others offered their support. Fellow ATP Tour star Andy Murray got brutally honest when discussing Djokovic and his vaccine stance, via Fox Sports.
