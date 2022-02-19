Browns DE Myles Garrett’s dunks, blocked shot in All-Star Celebrity Game go viral

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett unretired from basketball to play in the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game Friday night to tip off All-Star Weekend and he did not disappoint.

Garrett’s viral highlights on the basketball court prompted Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to announce Garrett’s “retirement” last June.

“Congratulations on a great career for Myles,” Stefanski said at the time. “Really proud of him, but he's done.”

Friday night, Garrett lit up social media again with another dazzling display of basketball dominance as he broke out the traditional two-handed stuff, jackhammer and windmill dunks at the Wolstein Center to oohs and aahs from the crowd.

The Browns All-Pro defensive end scored 13 points and had eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough to lead Team 'Nique to a victory as Team Walton prevailed 65-51.

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint was named the MVP of the game but Garrett stole the show.