Man charged for pointing loaded gun at Nassau County police officer: police

BALDWIN, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — An 18-year-old man is charged after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a Nassau County police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Baldwin, police said Friday.

According to authorities, David Debose was driving a 2014 Hyundai southbound on Park Avenue in Roosevelt on Thursday night when officers noticed the car had a defective front headlight.

Officers attempted to apprehend Debose, but he allegedly refused and drove to Valdur Court, where he exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

Cops then followed the defendant as he attempted to climb over a fence. However, as officers approached, Debose allegedly turned and pointed a 45-caliber pistol at one officer's chest.

He allegedly tossed the weapon and continued to run before officers were able to stop him and place him under arrest.

A loaded .45 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

Debose is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a suspended MV-registration and multiple vehicle traffic violations.