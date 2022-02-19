6 fun things to do at Red Rocks Amphitheatre – not including concerts

Red Rocks Amphitheater, Photo Credit: Adam-Springer (iStock).

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is well-known for its amazing music venue and incredible views, but did you know that you can go to watch a movie on the rocks, too? Or that there's a music-themed hall of fame you can only see at the unique destination?

Here are 6 fun things you can do at Red Rocks other than attending a concert.

1. Workout

Yoga On The Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Photo Credit: Breanna Sneeringer, OutThere Colorado.

Ready for some of the craziest workouts you've ever done? With 380 stairs from bottom to top, the amphitheater is a perfect spot to switch up your routine while enjoying the outdoors.

Those who wish are allowed to access the amphitheater stairs and workout at their own leisure, provided another event isn't going on.

Red Rocks allows visitors to access the park one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset on non-event days, and one hour before sunrise until 2pm on event days.

Don't feel like running up and down stairs? More in the mood for something guided? Red Rocks has that, too.

Each spring and summer, thousands of people gather to practice yoga together on the warm steps of the amphitheater.

Yoga on The Rocks is an annual event series that takes place on the sprawling steps of the amphitheater, sometimes drawing thousands of people to participate.

These guided sessions generally last 60 minutes, and cost $17 per person. 2022 dates have not yet been released, but last year, Red Rocks offered 3 sessions per day, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, beginning at 7am.

2. Hike

Trading Post trailhead sign at the Red Rocks Park and amphitheater in Morrison Colorado. Photo Credit: Melissa Kopka (iStock) Melissa Kopka

This concert venue is also home to a number of great trails for hiking and biking.

Trails range anywhere from under a mile long to "dramatic 6-mile loops," according to the Red Rocks Website. Several of these trails are accessible by bike. Trails can also be dog-friendly, provided a pet is leashed.

Trails open up to visitors one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset on non-event days and one hour before sunrise to 2pm on event days. Entry is free.

Red Rocks urges that "hikers should be prepared for adverse weather conditions, as the weather can change very quickly." Officials are also adamant that rock climbing is not allowed on Red Rocks property.

3. Watch a movie

Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Photo Credit: SWKrullImaging (iStock). SWKrullImaging

Back for its 23rd season this summer, Film on the Rocks is one of the most unique experiences that Red Rocks offers.

When in season, for $59.95 per car, visitors can drive-up and see a movie on the big screen in the lower south lot 2. Audio is delivered through an FM radio station, so viewers can blast the sound as loud as you'd like.

Although 2022 dates and themes have not been released yet, in the past, Red Rocks has hosted spooky-themed movie nights around Halloween, holiday-themed movies in the winter, and other unique films scattered throughout the summertime.

4. Visit the Colorado Music Hall of Fame

Trading Post and music museum at the Red Rocks Park and amphitheater in Morrison Colorado. Photo Credit: Melissa Kopka (iStock). Melissa Kopka

Located down the hill from the amphitheater and next to the trading post is one of the most underrated museums in Colorado.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame highlights some of the most famous Colorado musicians, including John Denver, Dianne Reeves, Dan Fogelberg, Philip Bailey, and Judy Collins. The museum even recognizes some of the most famous Colorado music institutions, such as the incredible Caribou Ranch.

Admission into the museum is free, but donations are accepted.

The museum is open in the winter Monday through Thursdays from 10 am to 4 pm and Friday through Sunday 10 am to 5 pm.

5. Swing by the trading post

The Red Rocks Trading Post gift shop and museum. Photo Credit: Melissa Kopka (iStock). Melissa Kopka

Need a last minute gift for someone? Or perhaps just a cool souvenir for yourself? Don't forget to swing by the trading post on your way out of Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Built in 1931 and declared a national historic landmark in 2016 (along with the park), this trading post is rich in history and goods. Visitors can find gifts, antiques, apparel, and historic memorabilia.

Open hours for the trading post vary during the year, but currently the shop is open from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

6. Enjoy the Red Rocks Visitor Center

Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Photo Credit: brucemaloneatx (iStock). brucemaloneatx

The 30,000-square-foot visitor center, which was opened in 2003, has several great options for people wanting to learn more about the amphitheater, whether it be about the huge rocks themselves or about some of the musicians that have played there.

Within the center, guests can learn more about how the rocks were formed and how they've lasted so long, while also viewing art from artists around the country.

Throughout the year, Red Rocks chooses several artists to feature artwork in the center. Artists in the past have been chosen in partnership with Denver Public Art. Guests can view the art anytime from 8 AM to 4 PM while the center is open.

In addition, within the building is the well-known restaurant Ship Rock Grille. This spot is definitely worth making a stop by for their great menu, which includes wings, salads, sandwiches, and burgers.

On concert days, tickets are required for entry into the visitor center, but entry is regularly free.