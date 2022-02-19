Manhattan boys triumph in tight win over Washburn Rural

TOPEKA — The Manhattan boys bent but did not break Friday night on the road at Washburn Rural.

The Indians grabbed a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter and held on tight down the stretch, surviving with a 59-56 win over the rival Junior Blues.

The Indians and the Junior Blues spent the first half trading punches.

The lead bounced back-and-forth as both teams combined for 13 3s in the first 16 minutes.

Senior Tate Brown scored the first eight of Manhattan’s points and ended the half with 11 points and three 3s.

Manhattan (7-11) turned the ball over four times in the first quarter

Neither team held a lead larger than four points in the first half as it seemed that they were taking turns lighting up the net from outside.

The Indians stretched the lead to five, the largest of the game so far, early in the second half after Brown nailed his third 3 of the night, but Rural immediately responded with a bucket of its own to get back with three.

Manhattan led 30-28 at the half.

The Indians led by as much as seven in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter up 45-40.

After not hitting a 3 for the entire third quarter, junior Jack Bachelor aced his first try of the final period. Quiney Kidd got a put-back after a Bachelor steal and transition miss to tie things up and then Kidd struck again on another steal, giving the Junior Blues their first lead since the second quarter.

Bachelor led the Junior Blues with 18 points.

An 11-0 run for Washburn Rural (8-10) was stopped by four free throws on two different possessions by senior Jack Wilson which tied things back up at 49 with five minutes to play.

Wilson led all players with 21 points including going 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Those four points grew into a 9-0 run for the Indians before Washburn Rural’s Griffin Durst hit a 3 with just under a minute to play to get them back within two, 54-52.

Wilson and Cole Coonrod both hit 1-of-2 free throws after being fouled late in the game which extended the Manhattan lead to four.

Kidd and Coonrod traded free throws in the final 30 seconds and the Manhattan lead stayed at four with 15 seconds to play.

Kidd went back to the line with 6.6 second left and hit both free ones putting the Junior Blues back within two points of the Indians.

Brown was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and, with 4.4 second to play, hit just 1-of-2 which gave Rural a final shot to tie it up and send the game to overtime.

Brown ended the game with 13 points after the strong start to the game.

Kidd got the ball and chucked up a prayer from half court but it was not on target and the Indians held on for the victory.

The win is the fourth in the last five games for Manhattan High.

The Indians will wrap up the season at home. They’ll play Seaman (10-7) on Tuesday before ending the regular season by hosting Hayden (4-13) at home.