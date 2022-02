Astralis signed Asger "farlig" Jensen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Tuesday and benched Philip "Lucky" Ewald. "Asger possesses many of the qualities we need on the team: He is an aggressive impact player who's not afraid to take on the fight and take initiative," Astralis director of sports Kasper Hvidt said. "He creates space for his teammates, while at the same time contributing to the team dynamics by being the person he is."

