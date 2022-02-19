What the papers say – February 19

Early spring afternoons cosseted in one’s grand saloon, where a Persian rug has been worn by generations of children playing — Queen Elizabeth among them — and oil paintings can be admired from vast sofas, sound heavenly. But Prince Andrew will feel the uneasy echo of silence in the grand surroundings of Royal Lodge; especially as trumpets signal the fanfare of his mother’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee, to which he is uninvited. Because what good is a 31-bedroom £30m mansion when the adoring masses are gone? What consolation is a silver tea tray when you are — or you were — the Grand Old Duke of York? There will be no escape from these jangling thoughts; and if guests do visit, they will do so quietly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO