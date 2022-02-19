ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – February 19

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s papers are dominated by the fallout from Storm Eunice. The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers. The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds. The Guardian carries the death toll...

www.shropshirestar.com

Marie Claire

Trouble Continues for Charles as Police Launch Investigation into Cash-For-Honors Scandal

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the cash-for-honors scandal plaguing Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Foundation, reports The Mirror. The probe comes after the Foundation’s former chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down last year amid accusations of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi donor. A spokesman for Charles insists he knew nothing about Fawcett’s alleged actions.
Shropshire Star

‘Strong possibility’ Covid jabs will be given every autumn alongside flu vaccine

Boris Johnson has hailed the development of vaccines for coronavirus as ‘possibly the greatest national effort in our peacetime history’. There is a “strong possibility” that Covid jabs will be given every autumn alongside flu vaccines for those most in need, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has said.
Shropshire Star

‘Muted’ UK sanctions on Russia and what impact they have on UK businesses

The Government has imposed sanctions on five banks, meaning UK companies cannot have any dealings with those financial institutions. The sanctions imposed on five banks and three Russian businessmen are unlikely to have a significant effect on British businesses or the economy. But global sanctions and stricter ones being threatened...
Vladimir Putin
Shropshire Star

Queen has Covid: Monarch, 95, has tested positive for virus

The nation’s longest-reigning head of state was in contact with the Prince of Wales, who confirmed he had coronavirus on February 10. The Queen has contracted Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced. The monarch, 95, has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to...
Shropshire Star

Harry’s offer to pay for security ‘irrelevant’, High Court told

The first hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the Home Office took place on Friday in London. The Duke of Sussex’s offer to pay for his own police protection is “irrelevant”, Home Office lawyers told the High Court in the first hearing of Harry’s claim against the department.
Shropshire Star

Scandal allegations raise questions about monarchy’s ‘right to reign’

The Prince of Wales attended his first public event since it was announced he had contracted Covid for a second time. The royal family’s “right to reign” has been questioned in the wake of the Duke of York’s civil sex assault case and the alleged cash-for-honours scandal that has engulfed the Prince of Wales’ foundation.
Shropshire Star

BBC responds to complaints over interview with Novak Djokovic

Some viewers felt the interview was given too much prominence. The BBC has defended its interview with Novak Djokovic after some viewers complained it was “irresponsible” to give him a platform to air his views against the coronavirus vaccine. The world number one tennis player, 34, spoke about...
tatler.com

The uneasy reality of Prince Andrew's grand exile

Early spring afternoons cosseted in one’s grand saloon, where a Persian rug has been worn by generations of children playing — Queen Elizabeth among them — and oil paintings can be admired from vast sofas, sound heavenly. But Prince Andrew will feel the uneasy echo of silence in the grand surroundings of Royal Lodge; especially as trumpets signal the fanfare of his mother’s forthcoming Platinum Jubilee, to which he is uninvited. Because what good is a 31-bedroom £30m mansion when the adoring masses are gone? What consolation is a silver tea tray when you are — or you were — the Grand Old Duke of York? There will be no escape from these jangling thoughts; and if guests do visit, they will do so quietly.
Shropshire Star

Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week

Boris Johnson says the public must learn to live with coronavirus ‘without restricting our freedoms’. The legal duty to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus will end next week, the Prime Minister is due to announce as part of his “living with Covid” plan. Downing Street...
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
Shropshire Star

York councillors seek to remove Andrew’s freedom of the city

The duke was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987. Councillors in York have said they are taking steps to remove the Duke of York’s freedom of the city. Andrew was given the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1987 but Liberal Democrats, who form the largest group on City of York Council, said a motion to begin the process of removing the honour will be submitted at the next full council meeting on March 24.
