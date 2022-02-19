UCLA Baseball 2022 Season Preview

ranked No. 22 by Baseball America, begins their season tonight hosting Cal State Northridge in a 3-game series at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bruins are led by sophomore right-hand pitcher Max Rajcic who is on the Baseball America Preseason All-American and USA Baseball Golden Spikes watch lists. Rajcic posted a...
UNC picked up its second-straight victory Monday, defeating Louisville 70-63. It came down to the wire for Hubert Davis against a sub-.500 Cardinals team, as the Tar Heels outscored them 10-3 in the final 6:23 to claim victory. North Carolina was among the “First Four Out” in Jerry Palm of CBS Sports’ Monday morning bracketology update, but Joe Lunardi has things set a bit different for the Tar Heels despite the game against Louisville not meaning much in terms of being a resume-builder.
University of Louisville freshman Mike James had impressed the staff and was preparing to be a major impact player during this season. But then in early October, James went down with a season-ending injury. The 6-foot-6 youngster from Orlando, Fla., suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg during...
The 2021 football season saw a return to normalcy for redshirt players. A year after no player truly lost eligibly for surpassing the minimum games due to NCAA rules around the COVID-19 shortened season, the Ducks elected to redshirt about one-third of their 2021 enrollees. Of the 23 freshmen who...
South Carolina is hoping to play its way into the NCAA Tournament by finishing the rest of the regular season strong and performing well in the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7) going into the LSU game were ranked No. 94 in the NET Rankings while the Tigers were ranked No. 16. After South Carolina’s 77-75 win over LSU on Saturday, its NET Ranking only went up one spot to No. 93. As of Tuesday morning, its back at 94.
Texas A&M will begin spring football on March 9 and several early enrollees will be going through their first practices in the program. Here's a synopsis of each of them and the expectations for them as newcomers to a team that's ranked as a top five program in most way too early too 25 polls.
Florida State basketball suffered another disappointing loss Monday. The Seminoles fell to Boston College 71-55, giving them their eighth loss in the past nine games. With the loss, head coach Leonard Hamilton’s crew fell to 14-13 on the 2021-22 season. Florida State trailed 32-24 at halftime and could not...
The 2022 NCAA Tournament is getting closer and closer as the calendar nears the end of February. Now, it’s crunch time for teams to put the final marks on their resumes for March Madness. In ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket reveal, he put up his updated Last Four In and Last Four Out.
The Dillons Sunflower Showdown is a competitive, fierce and chippy rivalry. Unfortunately for Kansas State, the Wildcats have mightily struggled in Lawrence, as Kansas has won every game in its home building since 2007. Why is that? Ahead of Tuesday's game, GoPowercat caught up with former Wildcats and asked them...
It's Tuesday, which means it's time for another episode of the 'Good Ole Podcast.'. On this week's episode we discuss Virginia football's latest wins on the recruiting trail, while also welcoming former Virginia tight end Jelani Woods to the show to discuss how he is training for NFL Combine, his thoughts on Tony Elliott, his relationship with Bronco Mendenhall and much more.
View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (19-8, 11-5 ACC, No. 66 Kenpom) is looking to bounce back following a 74-71 loss to Virginia on Saturday, stay in the top four in the ACC and continue to build on their NCAA Tournament resume. ... The latest bracketology projections has Miami as a 10-seed, last four bye (ESPN), 11-seed (CBS Sports) and 10-seed (EvanMiya.com). ... Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11, No. 168 Kenpom) is coming off a 68-62 loss to Georgia Tech, but like Miami, has won three of four. ... Miami enters the game fourth in the ACC while Pittsburgh is tied for 10th. ... Miami has the best road record in the ACC at 7-2 after going 5-26 in the previous three years. ... Miami is searching for its first 20-win season since going 22-10 in 2017-18. ... Miami enters the game 19th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.3) and 160th in adjusted defensive efficiency (102.9), 2nd and 9th in conference games, while Pittsburgh is 216th nationally in offense (108.7) and 133rd in defense (98.3), 12th and 10th in conference games.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina defeated Louisville on Monday night at the Smith Center to pick up its 20th win of the season. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins captured the game from his courtside seat ...
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is the latest high-profile player to enter the transfer portal this month, joining fellow former Alabama five-star signee Camar Wheaton among those looking for opportunity elsewhere in 2022. First-year USC head coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans lead all programs nationally in the transfer market since landing former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, among others.
Syracuse football is inching toward its return to the practice field. The players are going through winter conditioning with the typical start to spring practice (date TBA) coming up in March. We've already taken an early stab at pinning down the Week 1 two-deep depth chart for both the Orange...
Florida State made the top eight for Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy four-star defensive lineman Zavion Hardy. He released the top eight on Tuesday afternoon. FSU was among his first offers in March of 2021. He visited the Seminoles during last summer. His top eight also included Florida, Georgia, Jackson...
There are just two weeks left in the college basketball regular season and the National Player of the Year race is as hot as it's ever been. The 2021-22 season has seen a surge of players rising to the top of the national landscape and all for the benefit of us watching.
MADISON, Wis. — Collin Larsh had plans to return to the University of Wisconsin for a fifth season. On Monday, the kicker announced that he had changed his mind. Instead of playing a fifth collegiate season, Larsh will chase his NFL dreams. He's signed with Brookfield-based Perla Sports Management, well-known for representing kickers, punters and specialists.
During the NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities in Cleveland, the game’s biggest star LeBron James generated headlines when he said that he wants to play with his son, Bronny James, a 17-year-old four-star prospect in the class of 2023. "My last year will be played with my son," James...
East Carolina’s football team has improved its athleticism drastically across the board since the arrival of Mike Houston’s coaching staff, but one area the Pirates are still trying to get better is on the edges of the defensive front. ECU took a step forward in that area with this past recruiting class, signing a great athlete in Ja’Maurion Franklin from South Carolina, and adding Nevada transfer Jack Powers. But there’s more work to be done.
A lot has changed since Kentucky's 66-60 loss in Baton Rouge to the LSU Tigers on January 4. The Wildcats have lost just two games since, with those being road defeats at Auburn at Tennessee. They've since swept defending SEC champion Alabama, beat Kansas in Lawrence by 18 and are now ranked second in the KenPom rankings.
Ole Miss sent out an offer in the state of Texas on Monday, as offensive line coach Jake Thornton pulled the trigger on a talented prospect from the Lone Star State. The Rebels extended an offer to offensive tackle Connor Stroh out of Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas. While...
