GIRLS BASKETBALL: Port Charlotte falls short at top seed Booker

SARASOTA — If the Port Charlotte girls basketball team could have played the way it did in the first five minutes of its Region 4A-3 finals game against Booker on Friday, the outcome would have been much different.

However, after jumping out to an early 10-point lead, the Tornadoes turned up the heat with their full-court pressure, which allowed them to catch and pass the Pirates on their way to a 74-50 win.

Chariot Johnson led top-seeded Booker (20-7) with 19 points, 12 of them in a decisive second quarter where the Tornadoes outscored Port Charlotte 26-11 after coming back late in the first quarter to cut the Pirates early lead to 15-13.

Booker coach Ty Bryant said it took a while for his team to loosen up and play its style of basketball.

“We’re a defensive team and got back to out values of playing good team defense,” Bryant said. “Everything we did came off our defense.”

In the beginning, it was Port Charlotte (20-9) that dictated the flow and appeared to be loose and relaxed. Aryi Lockey-Progl scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter as the Pirates jumped to a 13-3 lead, becoming one of the few teams to attack Booker in that fashion.

That turned out to be the highlight of the night as Booker took over from there, outscoring and outrebounding the Pirates.

“We came out and punched them in the face real fast and got away from what we were doing (then) they punched us in the face real fast,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “When we relaxed and did what I told them, we got through their press easily. When we went for a home run, they took it and hurt us.”

Kymani Freeman helped lead the Tornadoes rally and continued to wreak havoc on both sides of the ball en route to 15 points. Meanwhile, Booker used its depth advantage to substitute freely and pull away in the second half. Meanwhile the Pirates missed some easy layups that could have helped them back into the game.

Senior Taylor Paille made her last game as a Pirate count as she scored a team-high 15 points, making up for the struggles her teammate Delaini Morris, who was held to eight points and saddled with foul trouble much of the game.

Port Charlotte’s other two seniors also had solid final games. Makayla Russo had 10 rebounds and Yani Hall was her usual feisty self before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Progl had a lot to be proud of from a team that won just one game in his first season to the school’s first-ever regional finals appearance.

Much of the core of this year’s team, such as Morris, Lockey-Progl and Griffiths, returns.

Bryant said there was a reason the Pirates won 20 games and got to the regional finals.

“Port Charlotte is a good team. They deserve a lot of credit,” Bryant said. “They weren’t a No. 2 seed for nothing.”