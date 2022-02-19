A Look at Some of the Best Budget Gear for Filmmakers

The new Polestar 5 is important for a few reasons. First and foremost, it's the first Polestar to be developed in the U.K. at the brand's Warwickshire base. It's also the first Polestar developed by Polestar for Polestar — a departure from other models which have worked with or off a Volvo foundation and built up. Seen as a rival to Porsche's Taycan, the Polestar 5 is made from bonded aluminium with sections including various other forms of formed aluminum. From a casual consumer POV, this means that the Polestar 5 is being designed to handle something like a supercar (with a luxury vehicle comfort and cabin). The brand is also working on tweaking the battery for the Polestar 5, though details are scarce at the moment as it conducts performance testing. If nothing else, the development on the Polestar 5 is seen as a foundation for future Polestar models; as vehicle engineering director Steve Swift told Autocar, "You start with a car first, then look at the products in other spaces, then how many of those spaces we can play in while designing it once. It’s part of the future, definitely." Motoring aside, we're giving updates on Backcountry's latest sale, Brompton's insanely like P Line bikes and a sleeping bag with, well, "wings." This is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO