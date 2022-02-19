3G Network Shutdown Begins End of February

AT&T is planning a big push into mid-band 5G, a salvo that it says will put it on equal footing with rivals T-Mobile and Verizon in the battle for post-paid subscribers. The company, which by some estimates is the laggard in the three-headed US wireless race, spent $9.1 billion on spectrum in the 3.45Ghz to 3.55Ghz range, an auction that raised over $22 billion for the FCC. Dish Networks, which is slowly building its own 5G network, spent over $7 billion for a similar number of licenses. T-Mobile spent a modest $2.9 billion in comparison.
