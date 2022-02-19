What was discovered during investigation after woman hurt by Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old student who was pronounced dead after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital. Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a student at the University of New Orleans, was allegedly dumped at New Orleans East Hospital at around 6.54am on Saturday following a night out. She was taken inside and pronounced dead, police told The Independent, and the department has appealed for help finding out what happened. Friends of Ciaya told NOLA that she had been out partying on Friday when she decided to take an Uber from her boyfriend’s apartment to her home...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO