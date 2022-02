What was 1991 for alternative music? If you’re American, you may know it as the year of Nirvana’s Nevermind and R.E.M.’s Out of Time; if you’re British, it is perhaps better remembered for My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless or Primal Scream’s Screamadelica. It was, by all accounts, a particularly potent year for people with guitars. But music has a cunning way of thwarting simple linear narratives, and C91—the latest in a line of compilations from UK indie label Cherry Red styled after the NME’s scene-making C86 compilation—perfectly captures the innate weirdness of one of the most fascinating years in UK alternative music, without leaning on any of those canonical works.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO