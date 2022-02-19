That didn't age well: Bunch of anti-vaxxers sue to overturn Boston's indoor vaccine mandate mere hours before it's lifted; they also want city health board ruled unconstitutional

BOSTON (CBS) – A problem at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles resulted in an ultimatum for 2,100 drivers who were told to come back and take a road test in the next two weeks or lose their license. Four RMV workers have been fired after the drivers were allegedly given licenses without taking a road test. Canton resident Betsy Braconi said her 19-year-old son was mistakenly caught up in the scandal. She told WBZ on Wednesday that he took his road test and has the receipts to prove she paid for it. Since the story aired, Braconi has spoken with the RMV. The RMV said receipts and saying she was there is not enough proof. Braconi has already bought a plane ticket so her son can fly home from college in the Midwest so he can take the road test.

CANTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO