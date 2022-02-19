ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

That didn't age well: Bunch of anti-vaxxers sue to overturn Boston's indoor vaccine mandate mere hours before it's lifted; they also want city health board ruled unconstitutional

universalhub.com
 3 days ago

A group of anti-vaxxers, led by the suspended cop who is part of another group that screams at Michelle Wu's kids about how their mom is Hitler, today filed a federal suit to try to overturn the city's requirement people show proof of vaccination at restaurants and other indoor spaces -...

www.universalhub.com

Comments / 11

EvilDead
3d ago

Being skeptical of a jab that doesn’t work isn’t being anti vax. Prove it works. You know like a vaccine is supposed to work. I can’t recall anyone getting smallpox after getting a vaccine…

Reply
7
WLM More
3d ago

It is unconstitutional. It was lifted in a feeble attempt to avoid being sue under the disguise of the legal term “moot”. It is NOT moot if they still have the ability to inflict unconstitutional harm to innocent people

Reply
4
Toejoe69
3d ago

People let's face it the Media is our biggest enemy and has been for many years. Constantly gaslighting the real issue , and writing nonsense story in support of government over reach. Defund the Media

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CNET

Biden's vaccine mandate is dead, but many workers still need vaccinations

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration has withdrawn its federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies, following the Supreme Court's decision to block it. The vaccination law would have forced US private companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations for all workers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

RMV Says It Needs More Proof Teen Took Road Test After Licensing Scandal

BOSTON (CBS) – A problem at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles resulted in an ultimatum for 2,100 drivers who were told to come back and take a road test in the next two weeks or lose their license. Four RMV workers have been fired after the drivers were allegedly given licenses without taking a road test. Canton resident Betsy Braconi said her 19-year-old son was mistakenly caught up in the scandal. She told WBZ on Wednesday that he took his road test and has the receipts to prove she paid for it. Since the story aired, Braconi has spoken with the RMV. The RMV said receipts and saying she was there is not enough proof. Braconi has already bought a plane ticket so her son can fly home from college in the Midwest so he can take the road test.
CANTON, MA
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Hub#District Court#Supreme Court#Supreme Judicial Court
NECN

RMV Road Test Scandal: Employee's Family Said He Did Nothing Wrong

More drivers are coming forward claiming they have no idea how they got connected to a scandal at the Massachusetts RMV. After a state investigation revealed hundreds of drivers were granted licenses without having to take a road test at the Brockton Service Center, NBC10 Boston is learning more about some of the employees who were fired as a result.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

State trooper who told governor to 'kiss my ass' over vaccine order dies of Covid

A state trooper who left his job over a vaccine mandate, telling Washington state governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass", has died of Covid.Robert LeMay, 51, was fired in October over his refusal to get the jab and filmed a video of himself hitting out at Mr Inslee.In the video he says: "This is my final sign-off. After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I'm being asked to leave because I am dirty."This is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car. And Jay Inslee can kiss my ass."On Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Live 95.9

5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area

You can't help where you're born, and if you were lucky enough to grow up in the Boston, Massachusetts area like me, you probably know exactly what the following 5 items are or are referring to... 1. YOU KNOW WHAT A BRIGHAM'S FRAPPE IS. Founded in Newton, MA in 1914,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy