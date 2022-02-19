LAUSD Drops Outdoor Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO