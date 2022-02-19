ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAUSD Drops Outdoor Mask Mandate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Unified School District will no longer require...

KTLA

New LAUSD superintendent says it’s time to relax outdoor masking rules

Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, told KTLA that he is set to make an announcement regarding outdoor masking rules for schools later Friday. Carvalho said it’s time to consider relaxing some protocols, explaining that school infection rates are low. “The science backs the unmasking of kids in outdoor settings, the unmasking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.2 Earthquake North of LA Shakes Parts of SoCal

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning north of Los Angeles. The quake was centered about four miles west of Stevenson Ranch. Shaking was reported in the Santa Clarita and Valencia area, the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and other parts of Southern California. Refresh this page for updates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Here are the fastest-growing California counties

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The safest small towns to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California adopts nation’s 1st ‘endemic’ virus policy

California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

More than 80 victims rescued in L.A. human trafficking operation

Los Angeles law enforcement announced Tuesday the rescue of more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests. The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California bill would allow citizens to enforce assault weapons ban

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Friday letting private citizens in his state sue gun makers to stop them from selling assault weapons just as Texas lets its residents sue abortion providers to stop the procedures, then essentially dared the U.S. Supreme Court to treat both issues the same. At a news conference in the coastal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Cuts Back COVID Testing for Unvaccinated Employees

The City of Los Angeles has decided to cut the frequency of Covid testing for thousands of unvaccinated public employees, including police officers and firefighters, from twice weekly to once weekly, according to memos obtained by the NBC4 I-Team. Additionally, the City is considering revamping the testing program entirely because...
LOS ANGELES, CA

