LAUSD Drops Outdoor Mask Mandate

California lifted indoor masking requirements for fully vaccinated residents Wednesday. But that shift in the rules has raised a thorny question: How will officials confirm that everyone who goes maskless in public places is following the rules?
Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, told KTLA that he is set to make an announcement regarding outdoor masking rules for schools later Friday. Carvalho said it’s time to consider relaxing some protocols, explaining that school infection rates are low. “The science backs the unmasking of kids in outdoor settings, the unmasking […]
A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Monday morning north of Los Angeles. The quake was centered about four miles west of Stevenson Ranch. Shaking was reported in the Santa Clarita and Valencia area, the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and other parts of Southern California. Refresh this page for updates.
From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
Los Angeles County has not had quite a good reputation in being safe in general for a long time. Last year, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared Los Angeles County to be the most dangerous place to live in the United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) discovered that Los Angeles County had the highest ranking in the National Risk Index among the more than 3,000 counties surveyed.
California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns. The milestone, nearly two years in the making, envisions a return to a more normal existence with […]
Los Angeles law enforcement announced Tuesday the rescue of more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests. The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the […]
California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed Friday letting private citizens in his state sue gun makers to stop them from selling assault weapons just as Texas lets its residents sue abortion providers to stop the procedures, then essentially dared the U.S. Supreme Court to treat both issues the same. At a news conference in the coastal […]
The majority of California voters believe Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing a "poor" or "very poor" job in handling rising crime across the Golden State, according to a recent poll. The February survey, conducted by the University of California at Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Home prices continue to rise in our area and now one study says San Diego has become the least affordable city in the state. It’s bypassed Los Angeles and San Francisco based on people’s income and the price of single-family homes. Local...
More than 100 people whose families were forced out of Santa Monica during construction of the Interstate 10 Freeway and other projects decades ago have applied for new housing opportunities offered by a city program.
The City of Los Angeles has decided to cut the frequency of Covid testing for thousands of unvaccinated public employees, including police officers and firefighters, from twice weekly to once weekly, according to memos obtained by the NBC4 I-Team. Additionally, the City is considering revamping the testing program entirely because...
Ramping up the drama over looming enrollment cuts at UC Berkeley, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday urged the California Supreme Court to stay a lower court order that would force the campus to slash its incoming fall class by one-third, or 3,050 seats. “We can’t let a lawsuit get in the way of the education and dreams […]
