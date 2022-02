Content warning: restrictive eating. In eighth grade, I fell into a rabbit hole of YouTube videos that led me to veganism. When I found these videos, I was greeted with promises of good health and a diet that could save the world. At only 13 years old, I was hooked and immediately attempted to start my vegan journey. It only lasted around two days, but even so, I was convinced that my diet needed to be changed.

