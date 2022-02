I wish you all could have an Aunt Lottie in your family. Mine was Charlie’s mother’s sister. It mattered not to her whether you were of her lineage -- she loved a new family member “by marriage” just as much. She was one-of-a-kind, and stories about her would fill more than one column. Before I begin today, I want you to know a little bit about her background. Though she and her husband, Uncle Roy, never had any children of their own, their love for nieces and nephews (and their children and grandchildren) began as soon as each were born. One thing Aunt Lottie expected: every new baby needed to be brought to her so she could hold it. Uncle Roy died after they had celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary, and she lived as a widow for 26 more years, until age 96.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO