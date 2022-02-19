ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Western credits Clarke's 'consistent personality' for immediate impact from transfer

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Candi Whitaker jokingly admits to trying to forget about her second season in charge of the Missouri Western women’s basketball team.

After winning 21 games her first season in charge, a young team and injury riddled season led to just six wins last winter. But it also made for a clear mission, and a program-changing addition, in the offseason.

Following the campaign, assistant coach Emily Wacker was tasked with scouting the junior college championships in Lubbock, Texas. The goal: find and obtain the best player at the tournament.

That answer quickly fell on Birmingham, Alabama, native Connie Clarke.

“Coach Wacker called me immediately, so I started watching Connie online while she was playing and was really just so impressed with how she played; her rebounding ability, her ability to put it on the floor, unselfish play,” Whitaker said.

In the opening game of the tournament, an 88-54 win for Clarke’s Shelton State Bucs, she scored a game-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds.

Not long after, Clarke was visiting Missouri for the first time and signing with the Griffons.

In her first three weeks, she would tally four double-doubles and help her new squad to a 9-0 start.

Admittedly unsure of how the transition would go, the team’s success helped ease Clarke.

“I’m not gonna lie, I get homesick a lot,” Clarke said. “It helps me tremendously. If it was the other way around and going downhill, I wouldn’t be happy. I’m happy it’s going the right way.”

The nerves were understandable for Clarke. A star at Huffman High School going through the Division I recruitment process, she had her eyes on playing at the highest level before injuries began to sideline her. She suffered a torn ACL the summer before her senior year, and injury she aggravated a year later.

She was then left without a school to call home.

“My injuries affected my recruitment a lot. I was depressed about basketball. All my offers had left me,” Clarke said. “I was really concerned about what I was gonna do. My focus was on basketball.”

Eventually, Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama welcomed her. She would average 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds. But over the next year-plus, as many junior college student-athletes faced, there were troubles getting recruited to Division I due to COVID and eligibility relief.

She transferred to Shelton State for the 2021-21 season, averaging nine points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

After Wacker saw Clarke in person, the recruitment process was on. Scavenging to Missouri didn’t sound like the greatest idea to the Alabama product at the time.

“I didn’t know what the area was like. When they first texted me, I was like, ‘I don’t know, it’s too far. Then I talked to my mama, and she said to just go try something new, just explore. I just did what she said,” Clarke said.

While Whitaker has built the base of her roster on high-schoolers, she’s been able to add big time immediate impact transfers. Corbyn Cunningham was a first-team All-MIAA performer in Whitaker’s first year, and Bri Budgetts has flourished in her second year as a transfer.

Due to COVID eligibility rules, those players, like Clarke, now get a chance to have long-term impacts.

“When you get a transfer and can have more time with them, it’s huge. Usually that first year is a transition. Connie’s transition has been fast,” Whitaker said. “She keeps it light for us and brings a lot. If she’s not here, we notice immediately.”

Thursday’s win against Washburn, the 20th of the year for the Griffons, was the latest example of her impact. It was Clarke’s sixth 20-point game and seventh double-double, finishing with 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. She’s also been within one point or rebound of a double-double on four other occasions.

Corbyn Cunningham described Clarke as a “ball of energy” following a recent double-double against Northwest. After Thursday’s win, Jaelyn Haggard said “it’s always her time” in reference to Clarke.

After just the second game of the year, second-year freshman Jordan Cunningham felt Clarke’s presence.

“She works so hard everyday in practice. She pushes her teammates,” Jordan Cunningham said. “She doesn’t let you box her out. … I absolutely love playing with her. She makes everyone else better around her.”

And for being 5-foot-10, her game plays big. Clarke leads Western and is among the league’s best in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks. She has four-plus offensive rebounds 11 times this year. Her footwork in the post allows her to scoot past players of any speed and size, and her ability to get the ball out of the air is something Whitaker says you can’t teach.

Far from home, it’s her relationship with her coach that has only made for another positive in joining the Griffons.

“She’s my mama away from home,” Clarke said of Whitaker. “Anything I need, she’s one call away. I can go to her house. She treats me like a daughter.”

Both Clarke and Whitaker admit to teasing between the two, including Clarke poking fun at the coach’s Texas twang by adding her own Alabama twist to it during games on the bench.

But her intangibles off the floor have meant just as much as those on it.

“I would adopt her if I could,” Whitaker said with a smile. “She’s an awesome kid to be around and brings so much life to our program. She makes a ton of plays, but it’s her consistent personality and energy in practice that impacts us.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Joseph News-Press

No. 2 Northwest men lose two-straight for first time since 2015; Bearcat women sweep Emporia for first time since '93

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest men could not get back in the win column Monday night, falling to Emporia State 76-75 at Bearcat Arena. The defeat marks five losses on the season and two losses in a row for the Bearcats. The last time Northwest (23-5, 16-4 MIAA) lost back-to-back games was Dec. of 2015. The Hornets also swept the season series against the Bearcats.
MARYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
