Good call: Lady Wave roll into 6A quarterfinals

TUPELO – As soon as the game was over, Lamarah Cleaves had one question: “Where’s my phone?”

It was in the care of her coach, Matt Justice, who recently started collecting his players’ phones after school on game days. The ploy is working, as the No. 2-ranked Tupelo Lady Wave are playing their best ball of the season.

They opened the Class 6A playoffs in dominant fashion on Friday night, romping past Madison Central, 62-45, with Cleaves scoring 23 points and snagging 11 rebounds.

Tupelo will host Germantown in the quarterfinal round on Friday.

Justice started taking phones when the division tournament started.

“It’s been our best three games. I don’t know if that has everything to do with it, but it actually helps,” he said.

Being without phones for several hours means the players can’t self-isolate so easily.

“We just sit in the gym and talk, play around, and I guess we’re just focused in with no phone,” Cleaves said. “I think that’s what it is. We’re focused and want to win a championship.”

Cleaves established herself in the post early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter. That opened up the outside for Shakinah Jackson, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter to give the Lady Wave (24-6) a 29-19 halftime lead.

Jackson finished with 15 points and made 4 of 6 from deep.

Tupelo methodically pulled away in the second half. It led 43-29 after three quarters, and a Jade Rucker 3-pointer pushed it to 50-31 with 6:15 left.

The Lady Wave shot 47.1% from the field, while Madison Central (14-14) shot 36.2%. The Lady Jaguars committed 18 turnovers, as Jackson and Audria Houston made life difficult for their guards.

Houston scored seven points, as did Mikayla Riley, who also had nine rebounds. Tupelo won the rebounding battle 34-25.

It was the sort of top-to-bottom effort Justice has been looking for all season.

“They’ve really come together and really focused on the win and pushed everything else aside,” he said. “All that matters right now is winning.”

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Jackson hit a trio of triples as Tupelo went on an 11-3 run in the second quarter.

Point Maker: Cleaves shot 10 of 17 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Talking Point: “With her, she just creates so much on the defensive end and the offensive end, and she’s going to go wherever that ball is – she’s going to find it.” – Justice, on Cleaves