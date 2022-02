Joaquin Niemann won the Genesis Invitational on Sunday for his second career PGA Tour victory, beating a field that included every one of the top-10 players in the world. Niemann's triumph at Riviera Country Club didn't just mark his first title since winning the 2019 Greenbrier, but it also bumped him over $12 million in career earnings on Tour. Niemann's $2.16 million first-place prize, by far the biggest of his career, pushed him to $12,317,781 in 98 events as a pro.

