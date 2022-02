Mark Wahlberg is speaking up about why he hasn't yet played a superhero character in any of the major superhero movie franchises currently ruling the box office. After all, Mark Wahlberg's name is synonymous with action movie glory, as the actor has made a career out of playing badass tough guys onscreen. And yet, out of the dozens of superhero roles that he's either been fan-casted for or actually approached to play, Wahlberg has never felt the draw to play one. So why not?

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO