Tennis

Italy's Berrettini advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO -- Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the rain-plagued Rio Open clay-court tournament. The match that...

Daily Herald

