Colonial League boys basketball championship: Short-handed Wilson runs past Southern Lehigh to Colonial League crown

Wilson’s Cayden Stem, left, and Nashawn Jones smile as they present the championship trophy to the team after defeating Southern Lehigh 56-50 Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to take the Boys Colonial League championship basketball game at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Wilson Warriors were missing their second-leading scorer and a second-team all-league selection in Friday night’s Colonial League boys basketball championship game at Freedom High School.

But what they weren’t missing was a lot of energy, determination and grit.

Those elements and a fast start were enough to carry Wilson to a 56-50 win over Southern Lehigh and the program’s first league title since 2009 and just its third overall with the other one coming in the Lehigh-Northampton League in 1963.

Wilson was without Shamel Gibson, a junior guard who averages 15.3 points per game and led the team with 50 3-pointers. The reason was for his absence wasn’t disclosed, and he was not sitting on the Wilson bench.

Without Gibson, the Warriors raised their level of play and got balanced scoring that saw sophomore Anthony Shaw score 14 points, first-team all-league player Na’shawn Jones tally 13 and Eric Shunk add 12.

Cayden Stem, the senior quarterback on Wilson’s 7-4 football team, added eight points and seven rebounds and five assists with several of them coming on long, football-like passes down the floor.

It was his 3-pointers on the Warriors’ first possession that gave Wilson a lead it wouldn’t lose all night.

Freshman Brady Westbrooks chipped in a big 3-pointer and Kyle Harris, the one reserve used by coach Mike Glovas, scored six points in the second half, including four late free throws that sealed the victory for the 18-6 Warriors who not only got to cut down the nets but also earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 11 4A.

And, that’s important because it drops defending 4A champ Allentown Central Catholic to No. 2 and last year’s runnerup Bethlehem Catholic to No. 3, meaning the Warriors wouldn’t have to play either the Vikings or the Golden Hawks until the championship game if they can get that far.

Glovas was not worried about that stuff late Friday night. He was just thrilled that his players came together for one of the most complete performances of the season even though they didn’t have their complete squad available.

“I couldn’t be happier for Wilson Borough, our school because I always wanted them to have something to hang their hat on and it’s such a positive thing with all the things going on in the world and what we have to deal with every day,” Glovas said. “For this to happen to these kids, I can’t ask for a better blessing from God.”

Southern Lehigh, meanwhile, lost for the first time after 19 wins against Colonial League teams this season.

It was the same thing in the girls championship game opener when Northwestern Lehigh upset league unbeaten and No. 1 seed Palmerton for the girls crown.

“All the credit to them,” Spartans coach Ryan Wehr said. “It felt like every time they needed a rebound, they got it. Every time they needed a tough shot made, they put it in the basket. We just didn’t play ou game. We were a step slow on both ends of the floor and you can’t play like that and expect to win.”

The Spartans made 10 3-pointers, including four from Dom Lisicky and three from Max Pristas, who co-led Southern Lehigh with 15 points apiece.

But the Spartans couldn’t generate any kind of inside game and had just three offensive rebounds.

“We had to be physical and start out strong like we did,” Shunk said. “We had to front their bigs and be physical and Shaw, who is a great defender did a good job on their No. 33 [Pristas]. We had a great defensive scheme and got the job done.”

Jones, who averages 20.9 points per game, started fast with seven points in the first quarter and Stem hit two 3-pointers in the opening stanza as Wilson broke quickly to a 16-8 lead.

Shaw added a pair of treys in the second period and the Warriors were able to play quality defense despite not being whistled for a foul in the first half until just 17.7 seconds were left.

Two 3-pointers by Lisicky and another by Pristas helped to keep Southern Lehigh within 30-21 at halftime, but the Spartans still couldn’t get in sync offensively in the third period and trailed 41-32 entering the final stanza.

Finally, the Spartans made their move in the closing minutes and got within 49-48 when Pristas hit a 3-pointer off a Lisicky feed with 1:10 left.

But free throws by Jones and Shaw with offensive rebounds mixed in to maintain possession got it back to 52-48 with 50.8 seconds left and Wilson was able to weather the storm.

Wilson was able to win despite missing 10 of its 22 free-throw tries.

“We hustled for loose balls, we played great defense and we looked for my teammates to get open shots and we just played well on both ends of the court,” Shaw said. “We were all confident even with being down one man. It’s the next man up. We’re all a family. We all worked for this win.”

Glovas was working until he left Freedom. He even made a trip into the athletic office during the postgame celebration to look for scissors so his kids could cut down the net.

“Everything we did tonight was a team,” he said. “If we’re five together, we can’t lose. But we had to keep our motor running. I said we can’t stop. We had to win every possession, one possession at a time. They really reached the pinnacle after all the ups and downs we had to deal with. For them to pull this off, it shows how much hard work really pays off.”

Wilson 56, Southern Lehigh 50

Wilson 16 - 14 -11 - 15 —56

Southern Lehigh 8 - 13 - 11 - 18 — 50

WILSON (56)

Jones 4-12 2-4 13, Harris 1-1 4-4 6, Shunk 6-7 0-2 12, Stem 3-4 0-0 8, Westbrooks 1-3 0-0 3, Shaw 3-11 6-12 14. Totals 19-38 12-22 56.

SOUTHERN LEHIGH (50)

Lisicky 5-14 1-3 15, Lorio 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 4-7 1-2 10, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Pristas 5-9 2-2 15, Tankred 1-1 0-0 2, Denton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 6-9 50.

3-pointers: Wilson (6-11) Stem 2, Westbrooks 2, Jones, Shaw. Southern Lehigh (10-20) Lisicky 4, Pristas 3, Lorio, Gordon, Andrews.

Rebounds: Wilson 21 (Stem 7). Southern Lehigh 17 (Denton, Pristas 5).

Assists: Wilson 10 (Stem 5), Southern Lehigh 7.

Turnovers: Wilson 14, Southern Lehigh 9.

Fouls: Wilson 6, Southern Lehigh 19.

Officials: Andy Donatelli, Greg Haas, Nigel Grant.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .