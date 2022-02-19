Man accused of shooting Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas released on bond
The man accused of shooting veteran Gary police officer Sgt. William Fazekas is out on bond. Police confirmed Friday night that Kameron Cooks, Jr. has been released. SEE ALSO | Man charged in shooting of Gary police officer Fazekas, a 32-year member of the Gary Police Department, was shot earlier this month after following a vehicle he saw driving recklessly in Gary. When the vehicle came to a stop, Fazekas activated his lights and left his vehicle "when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire," Gary police have said. Fazekas took cover inside his vehicle, but he was struck by gunfire, police said. Cooks was arrested later Monday in a nearby abandoned home. At the time, police said Cooks had a long criminal history. Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
