Bill To Increase Special Ed Funding By $93 Million Passes Education Committee

DENVER (CBS4) – Special Education funding in Colorado could get a major boost. A bill that passed the Senate Education Committee unanimously would increase funding by $93 million.

Connor Long is among those who testified in favor of the bill. He was born with Down Syndrome but has never let his disabilities get in the way of his abilities. A high school graduate, ambassador for Special Olympics, and disability rights advocate, he told state lawmakers he is the product of a good education.

“Because of special education programs in my school, I have developed strong communication skills,” said Long.

By law, 80% of the funding for those programs should have come from the state and federal governments, with school districts covering 20%.

“That is definitely not the case today,” says Senator Rachel Zenzinger. “It’s actually the opposite, where our local districts are covering the majority of our Special Education and they are not getting reimbursed by the state or federal government.”

Zenzinger says districts are forced to use general education dollars to cover the gap – $740 million a year.

She’s sponsoring a bill with Senator Barb Kirkmeyer that would increase Special Education funding for the first time in 16 years – from $1,250 to $1,750 per student and adjusts it each year to inflation.

The bill would also bump up funding for students with multiple disabilities from $3,300 to $5,100, and also adjusts it annually to inflation. By law, students with significant challenges should receive $6,000 each.

“That’s disappointing to me, that we don’t keep our promise and we don’t meet our obligation,” says Kirkmeyer.

While the bill still falls short, it gets the state $93 million closer.

Long reminded lawmakers about the kids who are getting shortchanged, “We each deserve to have a chance to find and reach our potential in life.”

School districts say the actual cost of special education is closer to $10,000 per student. The bill also creates a committee to do an analysis of the current model for funding special education… To figure out what it will take to cover services and how other states meet the need.