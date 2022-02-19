ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Trend Micro, Inc. (TMICF) CEO Eva Chen on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoichi Habara - IR Conference Call Participants. Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. I would like to explain the Q4 summary most case. This is the fourth quarter summary. Net sales grew by 9%. Operating profit was minus 24%. Looking at this, it may not make sense to you. Why...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Renesas Electronics Corporation (RNECF) CEO Hidetoshi Shibata On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCPK:RNECF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 1:30 AM ET. Hidetoshi Shibata - Representative Director, President and CEO. Takeshi Kataoka - Senior Vice President, General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit. Conference Call Participants. Takero Fujiwara - Citigroup. Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities. Toru Sugiura...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) CEO Tom Edman Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sameer Desai – Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to TTM Technologies Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. During today's presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, February 9, 2021. Sameer Desai TTM's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations will now review TTM's disclosure statement. Please go ahead.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Informatica, Inc. (INFA) CEO Amit Walia on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Informatica, Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Victoria Hyde–Dunn – Vice President of Investor Relations. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the Informatica's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference. Call. My name is Tamia and I'll be your event specialist today. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I will now like to introduce our host, Victoria Hyde-Dunn, Vice President Investor Relations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Gm#Software Security#Cloud Computing#Trend Micro#Tmicf#Otcpk#Japanese#Emea
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) CEO Marc Mayer on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Nicole Kingsley Brunner – Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. Good evening, my name is Erin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to the Manning & Napier Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Teleconference. Our hosts for today's call are Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Marc Mayer, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Battaglia, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern time tonight. The dial-in number is 800-934-3033 3C, no passcode is required. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. If you require operator assistance, [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mrs. Nicole Kingsley Brunner. You may begin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Loews Corporation (L) CEO James Tisch on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 7, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Mary Skafidas - VP, IR and Corporate Communications. Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Loews Corporation Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this call maybe recorded and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Gleb Budman – Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chairperson. James Kisner – Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Backblaze fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers ' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's program may be recorded. And now I would like to introduce your host for today's program, James Kisner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) CEO David Gitlin on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Thomas Moll - Stephens Inc. Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being carried live on the Internet, and there is a presentation available to download from Carrier's website at ir.carrier.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) CEO Jeffrey Lawson on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Good evening. My name is Chantal and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Twilio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy