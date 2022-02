BELGRADE — The Jefferson boys basketball team's Trent McMaster hit the ground hard after missing a shot in the paint and taking a lot of contact. No foul was called, though, so Manhattan’s Evan Douma grabbed the ball and raced to the other end for a layup. Before anyone could catch their breath, the same thing happened on the next possession: a Jefferson miss, followed by Douma getting a point-blank bucket in transition.

MANHATTAN, MT ・ 19 HOURS AGO