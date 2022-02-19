ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Donald Glover Confirms FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Will Be Last: “I Think It Ends Perfectly.”

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNsjO_0eJ5qz3x00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZeEl_0eJ5qz3x00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

F ans of the FX series Atlanta will be thrilled to know Season 3 is officially ending its three-year hiatus with its return on March 24. And the show’s fourth season is already slated for Fall 2022. But Donald Glover may have left those fans brokenhearted one last time when he announced that it’s a wrap for the show after that.

“Death is natural,” he said during a recent press tour. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atlanta (@atlantafx)

Last May, Glover tweeted that cancel culture had made tv and movies “boring” and “not that good” anymore. In fact, he actually wanted to call off the show since its second season, though. “The story was always supposed to be what it was,” he added at the presser. “And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

His co-star Brian Tyree Henry agreed. “We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us,” he said. “I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time.”

Henry didn’t close the door on a possible reunion, though. “If we decide to come back together when we’re 65,” he continued, “with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”

“If there’s a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special,” Glover chimed in. “It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FX Networks (@fxnetworks)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
thesource.com

Our Favorite Celebs Sit Court Side at The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Show was definitely on and off the court, as celebrities showed up and showed out at this year’s 2022 NBA All-Star weekend. From the kick-off on Friday with a celebrity game that will feature actors, singers, and athletes from other sports like Tiffany Haddish to Jack Harlow and Quavo to the Fashion show and a who’s who sitting courtside. We loved star gazing this weekend at all of the personalities that popped up on our Instagram and Twitter feeds. Take a look below at some of our favorites and check out our IG for more star-studded moments.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fx
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Mary J. Blige Says She Went on Tour To Be Able To Pay Alimony

Mary J. Blige is currently on a hell of a run. Fresh off the Super Bowl stage, MJB is headed to the NBA All-Star Saturday Night stage and has a new album. Speaking about the album, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul visited the Breakfast Club and talked about the album, specifically the single “Rent Money.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76

Julian Fowles, a film and television producer and Hollywood executive, died Saturday at a Miami hospital. He was 76. Fowles’ died in his sleep while recovering from a stroke, his longtime colleague and friend William Immerman told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92Donny Gerrard, "Wildflower" Singer, Dies at 75 Educated at Harvard Law School, Fowles initially became an attorney at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, followed by serving as a contract attorney at Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox in California. Early in...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Martin Reunion Special, All American Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Another classic sitcom is getting the reunion treatment: BET+ will host a Martin 30th anniversary special with stars Martin Lawrence (aka Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole), plus surprise guest appearances. (Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy, passed away in 2016.) The program, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will feature “interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.” The special is slated to debut later this year. Martin aired...
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Cast of 'Martin' Reunites For 30th Anniversary Reunion Special on BET+

Entertainment Weekly reports that Martin Lawrence is finally blessing us with a reunion for his classic TV show, Martin. Carl Anthony Payne II and the iconic duo of Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell will all join Martin take us on a trip down memory lane. Of course, no episode or reunion special would really feel complete without a “you ain’t got no job, Tommy!” Original cast member Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s other best friend Tommy Strawn, passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.
TV SHOWS
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
764
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy