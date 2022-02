Maine-Endwell forfeited its semi-final elimination game with Chenango Forks, setting the table for a Vestal vs. Chenango Forks championship round. The Spartans and Blue Devils were scheduled to play in an elimination game on Sunday at 6:45 pm for a spot in the Broome County High School Hockey Association championship round. M-E forfeited as they only had seven players available to participate in the game. The league's president told Fox 40, the Spartans had multiple players committed to playing out of town this weekend.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO