Northwestern is not confused with any hoops power, but every task looks arduous for Nebraska men's basketball right now, and it got ugly fast the last time these two played. Try to forget but perhaps you still remember even if some of these outcomes run together, but Northwestern beat Nebraska 87-63 in Lincoln on Feb. 5. It was as lopsided as 49-27 by the half. The Wildcats drained 10 from behind the arc in the first half to run away.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO